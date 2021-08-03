New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): Fitness brand TransformX has recently launched its online platform, catering to the ever-growing need for fitness experts and enthusiasts.

This expansion by TransformX has been introduced to develop 360 health and wellness experiences for customers.

To keep up with COVID times, where gym and fitness centres are shut and unlikely to open soon, practising some kind of home exercising and fitness could help one stay healthy and active during quarantine times.

The firm is driven by a mission to make fitness accessible at home. Being into the fitness industry for the last 5 years, TransformX has aced the space of Weight Training, Nutrition Advice and realistic Planning.

Speaking about their launch, the founder Sandeep Dhiman says, "We at TransformX feel that nothing can give us more satisfaction than someone telling us that TransformX has been monumental in changing their lives for good and that we made them a fitter version of themselves and that is something for which TransformX strives for everyday. We at TransformX feel responsible for the wellbeing of our clients by ensuring that only tried and tested modules are shared".

"TransformX as a brand firmly believes in the fact that one size doesn't fit all when it comes to fitness & nutrition needs and hence they relentlessly try to offer personalized solutions to their clients. An undying passion for health & fitness within the team ensures that they are abreast with all the changing dynamics and trends of the fitness industry," he further added.

Known for its consistent approach towards refining the fitness industry, the team of TransformX is ISSA certified which is a testament to TransformX's passion for fitness & willingness to contribute to change the lives of people. Irrespective of the numerous theories that go around in the fitness industry, TransformX believes in 100% nutrition & 100% exercise as it's fitness mantra, the brand firmly believes that there is no way in between.

In addition to that and with things going digital massively, TransformX has trained about five Lakh individuals under their online sessions module who are not only joining from India but also from the rest of the world. The TransformX team has also trained several corporates under their corporate fitness training programme.

Sandeep says that to ensure quality is maintained, he personally goes through all the fitness & diet plans that are developed by the team based on the client's needs. The trainers including Sandeep himself schedule & train clients virtually as well as in person depending on the clients comfort. Any individual can get a free BMI/BMR and know about their current health status on the TransformX website.

The fitness company is on a mission to introduce positive nutrition practices through research, evidence-based programming and ensuring that they cater to individuals with customized transformation plans backed not just by right nutrition intake but also the right exercise routine that suits their lifestyles.

For more information about the brand, please visit the website https://www.transformx.in

