New Delhi [India], October 31: India's largest travel retail operator, Travel News Services India Private Limited, is scaling new heights by expanding its store network across the nation's busiest travel infrastructure, including airports, metro stations, and emerging university transit centers.

Travel News Services India Private Limited continues its remarkable success story, reaffirming its position as the largest travel retail company in India and South Asia with more than 106 stores spread across airports, metro stations, and university campuses. Riding high on renewed momentum brought by new promoters, the company has transformed its brand identity through globetrotting concepts such as Globiq, Teddy & Tales, and Authentic India.

In its latest strategy unveiled at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, Travel News Services India announced plans to boost its network to 150 outlets in FY26.

Travel News also aims to introduce its presence at high-traffic highway pit stops on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Delhi-Agra, and Bengaluru-Chennai corridors, along with new 24-hour stores in key metro cities and bustling commercial areas.

Building strong new partnerships is central to this expansion. The company is actively exploring collaborations to bring hot global brands in Chocolates, Tobacco , Beauty & Fragrance and Beverages across its stores. Popular Indian direct-to-consumer brands are also on the radar, bringing trend-driven Food, beauty, and lifestyle products into Travel News's retail ecosystem.

With strategic location choices, ambitious growth targets, and a line-up of sought-after brand partnerships, Travel News Services India is set to redefine convenience and experiential retail for travelers, urban dwellers, and highway commuters alike in 2026.

