San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the Information Services Group's (ISG) Provider Lens™ Analytics Services 2023 report for the second year running. The technology analyst firm evaluated 16 specialist service providers, selecting Tredence as a Leader in the data engineering and data science services categories. The company ranked highest in Portfolio Attractiveness out of 16 established speciality service providers.

ISG recognized Tredence's leadership in migrating, modernizing, and monetizing enterprise data and building and deploying scalable vertical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. Tredence's teams leverage domain, data science, and AI expertise to create customized data models and AI solutions that solve complex enterprise industry challenges, typically speeding time to value by 50% while also speeding time to scale.

"Tredence has partnered with leading enterprises to solve last-mile AI challenges, bridging the gap between insight creation and value realization," said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and CTO of Tredence. "Our investments in building more than 100+ accelerators, innovating new AI solutions, developing strategic alliances, and operating a comprehensive learning academy have paid off by establishing Tredence as a leader in the data, analytics, and AI space. As a result, we can continuously bring cutting-edge solutions to our sophisticated enterprise client base."

"Tredence is a trusted partner to clients seeking to accelerate their data and analytics modernization journey. Enterprises are racing to build the analytics and AI competencies they'll need to scale thousands of models in the near future so that they can run and grow a data-driven business. Tredence's business model, client service approach, and white-labeled domain and functional algorithms are all designed to deliver greater value to enterprise clients. Tredence should be a top choice for industry companies seeking to out-compete in the AI-driven marketplace," said Prashant Kelker, Chief Strategy Officer, ISG.

"The analytics industry is extremely competitive, with both global consulting consultancies and specialist firms jockeying for enterprise business. Those firms that can partner with enterprises to help them evolve from using descriptive to AI-powered predictive and prescriptive analytics to run and grow their businesses will help architect the new AI economy," said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

