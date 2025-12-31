New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 31: Trehan Group's flagship retail destination, Urban Square Galleria, is now fully operational in Alwar, marking a significant milestone in the city's evolving retail and lifestyle landscape. With all key components now functional, the mall has rapidly emerged as a one-stop solution for shopping, dining, and entertainment, drawing strong footfall from Alwar and nearby regions.

A major highlight boosting the mall's popularity is the recent opening of Miraj Cinemas, which has been witnessing exceptional traction since launch. The multiplex has quickly become a preferred entertainment hub for moviegoers, significantly enhancing overall footfall and dwell time at Urban Square Galleria. The response reflects a growing appetite among residents for high-quality leisure and cinema experiences closer to home.

Urban Square Galleria has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers. Housing a wide mix of leading national and regional brands, the mall offers shoppers a seamless retail experience under one roof. From fashion and lifestyle to electronics and daily essentials, the curated brand portfolio ensures convenience, variety, and value for customers of all age groups.

The mall's vibrant food court further adds to its appeal, offering an array of cuisines to suit varied tastes and preferences. Whether it is quick-service dining, family meals, or casual hangouts, Urban Square Galleria has positioned itself as a social hub where shopping seamlessly blends with food and entertainment.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group said, "With Urban Square Galleria now fully operational, our vision of creating a comprehensive lifestyle destination for Alwar has been successfully realized. The strong response to Miraj Cinemas and the consistent footfall across retail and dining reflect the trust and enthusiasm of the community. Our focus has always been to deliver quality spaces that enhance everyday living and leisure."

Strategically located and backed by modern infrastructure, Urban Square Galleria has not only elevated the city's retail experience but has also contributed to local economic activity by generating employment and supporting businesses. The mall has become a preferred destination for families, youth, and professionals, reinforcing Alwar's growing prominence as an emerging urban center in Rajasthan.

With its complete operational status, Urban Square Galleria continues to set new benchmarks for organized retail and entertainment in the region. As consumer engagement continues to grow, Trehan Group remains committed to further strengthening the mall's offerings and maintaining high standards of service, safety, and customer experience.

Urban Square Galleria today stands as a symbol of Alwar's modern transformation--bringing multiple brands, entertainment, and dining together at one destination, and redefining how the city shops, dines, and unwinds.

