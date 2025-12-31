Memphis, December 31: Elon Musk has announced a major expansion of his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, with the acquisition of a third large facility aimed at boosting its computing infrastructure. The newly added building, named "MACROHARDRR", is expected to nearly double the training capacity of the company’s Colossus supercomputer cluster, pushing total computing power close to 2 gigawatts and positioning it as the world’s largest AI training hub.

Elon Musk Announces Expansion of xAI Training Infrastructure

The MACROHARDRR facility is located in Southaven, Mississippi, adjacent to the existing Colossus 2 site. Property records indicate that xAI plans to begin converting the warehouse into a fully operational data centre in early 2026. By clustering multiple facilities in one area, Elon Musk is creating a gigawatt-scale energy hub designed to support large-scale xAI training operations. He confirmed by posting on X, "xAI has bought a third building called MACROHARDRR. Will take @xAI training compute to almost 2GW."

Elon Musk's Buys 3rd xAI Building, Names it "MACROHARDRR"

xAI has bought a third building called MACROHARDRR. Will take @xAI training compute to almost 2GW. Try @Grok. Download latest app. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2025

MACROHARDRR Facility to Boost Computing Power

The acquisition of MACROHARDRR will allow xAI to house thousands of additional servers. Elon Musk has previously stated that the Colossus complex is being engineered to eventually scale up to one million graphics processing units. At present, the cluster uses a mix of Nvidia H100, H200 and Blackwell-class chips to train Grok, xAI’s generative AI chatbot.

xAI Training Scale Raises Environmental Concerns

The rapid expansion has raised concerns among environmental groups and local residents. A 2-gigawatt facility consumes energy comparable to that used by around 1.5 million American homes. To support cooling needs, the data centre also requires substantial water resources. In response, xAI is investing USD 80 million in a wastewater treatment plant capable of recycling roughly 13 million gallons of water per day, easing pressure on the local aquifer.

Elon Musk Pushes Rapid Growth in the AI Race

Elon Musk’s aggressive build-out highlights the intense competition in global artificial intelligence development. While similar-scale data centres usually take several years to complete, xAI constructed the initial phase of Colossus in just 122 days. Supported by recent fundraising that values the company at nearly USD 50 billion, xAI continues to accelerate its infrastructure development to remain competitive with rivals such as OpenAI and Google.

