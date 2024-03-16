New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry for Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crores for the establishment of the 'Centre for Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Culture & Heritage' in Kharsawan district, Jharkhand.

According to a press release, The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, took strides towards preserving and promoting tribal culture and heritage by virtually laying the foundation stone.

This initiative aims to showcase the physical and intangible tribal culture, history, and heritage of the region while serving as a knowledge and information center for assisting tribal communities in their development.

The center is envisioned to become a live hub, allowing artisans to demonstrate their skills and promoting tourism in the region.

Speaking via video conference, Minister Munda highlighted the government's commitment to development alongside the preservation of traditions and cultural heritage, read the press release.

He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preserving and promoting Indian knowledge systems, traditions, and cultural ethos at the national and international levels.

Munda stressed the importance of empowering the tribal community for a strong, self-reliant India, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision.

Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government has been working for the last 10 years with the principle of 'Development along with preservation of Traditions and Cultural Heritage'."

Minister added, "The Prime Minister has given utmost importance to the task of preserving and promoting Indian knowledge systems, traditions and cultural ethos at the national and international level. Following the vision of the Prime Minister, it is our duty and shared responsibility to encourage and empower the tribal community for a strong self-reliant India of tomorrow."

In another event, Minister Arjun Munda inaugurated the renovated National Unique Tribal Museum, e-Library, and ST Girls' Hostel at BAJSS, New Delhi. BAJSS, established in 1948 by Amritlal Vithaldas Thakkar, is dedicated to the upliftment of tribal people, read the press release.

Minister Munda highlighted the importance of conserving and protecting the museum's collection of rare books and tribal artifacts, acknowledging the significant cultural heritage they represent.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to generate awareness about India's tribal heritage and culture, Munda emphasized the Ministry's commitment to revive the Tribal Museum at BAJSS Bhawan.

Over Rs. 3 crores have been allocated for this project, which includes digitalizing the library's collection of rare books and installing interactive digital kiosks in the museum to provide various types of information.

Minister said, "The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry decided to revive the Tribal Museum at BAJSS Bhawan, and allocated an amount of over Rs. 3 crores for the project."

"While the initiative of the Ministry has led to the revival of this building and the museum, the library located here is also being digitalized so that rare books can be collected and preserved. Further, interactive digital kiosks have been installed at various places in the museum to provide various types of information," Minister added.

An MoU signed between the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) New Delhi and BAJSS on February 21, 2022, aims to establish BAJSS as a resource center of NTRI, further enhancing efforts to preserve and promote tribal culture and heritage. (ANI)

