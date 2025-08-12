PNN

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12: In a landmark initiative that blends tradition with sustainability, the District Administration of Lahaul & Spiti is set to host Himachal Pradesh's first-ever eco-friendly festival- Tribal Festival 2025 from August 14-16. Backed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, TRIFED (Tribes of India), the North Zone Cultural Centre, and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, this year's edition will mark a historic milestone with zero-waste and green practices setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious public events in the state.

Pre-Festival activities, started earlier on August 2, have already engaged the community in yoga sessions, poetry contests, knitting competitions, plantation drives, and local sports. The inclusion of Mr., Miss & Mrs. Lahaul & Spiti pageant also adds an inclusive and festive spirit to the proceedings. The festival will spotlight the unique tribal identity of the region, showcasing indigenous art, music, dance, local sports, traditional cuisine, and crafts, while introducing a robust green protocol to minimise environmental impact.

The vision behind the festival is driven by Ms. Kiran Bhadana, 2017-batch IAS Officer, the first woman Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, and Chairperson of the Tribal Festival Committee. Known for her transformative leadership in one of India's most remote and ecologically sensitive districts, Ms. Bhadana has prioritized inclusive development, women's empowerment, and climate-responsive governance.

Under her guidance, the festival is embracing an array of green initiatives, a strict ban on single-use plastics, refillable water stations, cloth bag promotions, and the deployment of Swachhata volunteers to maintain real-time cleanliness and environmental awareness.

Ms. Kiran Bhadana, Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, and Chairperson of the Tribal Festival Committee, says, "Driven by a deep respect for the Himalayan ecosystem and its cultural heritage, the District Administration has taken thoughtful green initiatives to make the Tribal Festival an eco-conscious celebration. This is not just an event, it's a heartfelt tribute to the indigenous communities of Lahaul & Spiti, showcasing their timeless traditions, spiritual depth, and close bond with nature. It offers visitors and locals alike a rare chance to experience the true essence of Himalayan tribal life, in a way that honours both culture and sustainability."

Lahaul & Spiti remains one of India's most remote and beautiful landscapes. The Tribal Festival 2025 offers a rare opportunity for both locals and visitors to experience its cultural and ecological richness, on its own terms, and through the lens of sustainability. As India increasingly turns its attention to eco-conscious tourism and cultural preservation, the Lahaul & Spiti Tribal Festival emerges as a pioneering model, showing that even the most traditional celebrations can evolve to meet the challenges of our time.

About District Administration of Lahaul & Spiti:

The Lahaul and Spiti district in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh consists of the two formerly separate districts of Lahaul and Spiti. The present administrative centre is Keylong in Lahaul. Before the two districts were merged, Kardang was the capital of Lahaul, and Dhankar the capital of Spiti. The district was formed in 1960, and is the fourth least populous district in India.

