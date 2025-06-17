PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in India's crop protection and plant nutrition industry, has unveiled a powerful new initiative to empower farmers and advocate for sustainable agriculture aimed at ensuring long-term food security. Through its national campaign, #SawalKalKaHai, the company seeks to promote environmentally friendly farming practices while encouraging consumers to make conscious, responsible food choices that benefit both people and the planet.

With the central message, "The question is not just about today, but every tomorrow," the campaign highlights the urgent need to protect soil health, preserve ecological balance, and secure the future of our food systems. It calls on both farmers and consumers to take collective responsibility--underscoring that sustainability begins in the soil and ends on our plates.

Founded in 1969 and part of the century-old Jhaver Group, Tropical Agro has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing agri-input companies. With an annual turnover of approximately USD 200 million, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of chemical, biological, and organic solutions--ranking among the top two Indian brands in the sector.

Tropical Agro's growing focus on sustainability is reflected in the increasing share of its biological and organic offerings, which now account for 20% of its portfolio. Alongside its comprehensive offerings across seed treatment, crop protection, plant nutrition, and post-harvest segments, the company actively trains and educates farmers to adopt judicious use of chemical inputs. This latest initiative builds on these broader efforts, aiming to enhance soil health, farm productivity, and resilience to climate change.

In line with its commitment to innovation, Tropical Agro has introduced patented solutions such as Tag Stem Lee and Tag Proxy, along with other advanced products that protect crops while revitalizing the soil.

The #SawalKalKaHai campaign aims to deepen awareness of how everyday food choices are intrinsically linked to farming practices and to spark a nationwide conversation on sustainable food systems. Through emotional storytelling and a compelling "Food to Farm" narrative, the campaign film traces the journey of food--from the soil to the plate-- demonstrating how informed choices can shape the health of individuals, families, and the environment, whether it's a child's lunchbox or a shared family meal.

The two-minute film opens with a relatable question echoed across Indian homes -- "Khaane Mein Kya Hai?" (What's on the menu?)--and follows a mother who begins making healthier choices for her child by replacing unhealthy options with more nutritious food. The narrative emphasizes that this question isn't just relevant today but will continue to be asked tomorrow. It then then transitions to a farm, where Tropical Argo's sustainable farming solutions--from seed treatment to post-harvest--are helping farmers deliver better, more nutritious food choices to the consumer. The film powerfully underscores how today's choices influence the food ecosystem of tomorrow.

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/nPK2i8It7l4

"At Tropical Agro, we believe sustainability is not just a buzzword--it's a responsibility," said V. K. Jhaver, Founder of Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. " #SawalKalKaHai campaign is our call to action - for both farmers and urban consumers - to make conscious choices that ensure a better future. We are committed to promoting practices that protect our planet, our food systems, and the livelihoods of farmers across India. This is more than a campaign--it's the beginning of a long-term movement that will inspire generations to come."

Chandrika Rodrigues, General Manager - Branding & Communication, added: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. With #SawalKalKaHai, we aim to bridge the gap between the rural farms and what reaches the plates of urban consumers. By sparking awareness and emotional engagement, we're nurturing a movement towards healthier, more resilient food ecosystem

Building on the success of earlier initiatives such as the documentaries Jai Jawan Jaivik Kisan and Jiyo aur Jeene Do, this campaign reaffirms Tropical Agro's commitment to revolutionising the future of agriculture-- by encouraging sustainable farming and conscious consumption today, for a thriving tomorrow.

