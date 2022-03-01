Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Tanla at MWC'22, Barcelona.

Truecaller Business Messaging will be exclusively powered by Tanla's Wisely CPaaS platform.

Wisely is one of the world's largest blockchain-enabled CPaaS platforms, secured by e2e cryptographic encryption.

Truecaller, as the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, brings with it a wide array of advanced messaging capabilities and a strong base of 300 Million monthly active users. The partnership between these two best-in-class technology innovators will provide distinctive digital experiences for customers via a secure, reliable and user-friendly platform.

The aim is to help businesses reach out to their customers with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video, location pins and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries and better analytics unlike traditional SMS services.

Commenting on the partnership, Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder of Truecaller, said, "Our partnership with Tanla is a step ahead to offer a simple and effective communication platform for businesses. Tanla and Truecaller will bring in critically-important capabilities and is a partnership of two leading companies bringing their innovation platforms together to help enterprises connect with their customers with content that matters. It overcomes the drawbacks of traditional communication solutions and has the potential to transform the digital engagement landscape. We are committed to deepen this partnership as we expand ahead and hoping to serve our users better."

The rich user interface will offer both one and two-way communication capabilities with a diverse set of functionalities including phone numbers, hyperlinks and delivery & read receipts. Advanced media features like images, video, location, and document sharing functionalities have been incorporated to make it a best-in-class user experience and will no doubt also result in increased conversion and higher RoI for brands. In addition, the solution is a plug-and-play cloud model which ensures easy scalability.

"The Wisely - Truecaller business partnership is another step in our pursuit to provide best-in-class solutions to our enterprise customers. Together with Truecaller, we are enabling enterprises to create more relevant, secure and rich digital experiences with a personal touch. We are thrilled to partner with Truecaller and are confident of achieving impact at scale," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.

Wisely - Truecaller is witnessing excellent momentum having already onboarded marquee customers such as leading private banks, DTH providers, retail stores etc. for their early access program and who have expressed their enthusiasm on partnering on this journey. The solution is relevant across all customer facing industries such as banking, e-commerce, travel, retail and other digital services.

Tanla and Truecaller are confident that this partnership marks the beginning of a newS era of digital engagement which will bring brands and users closer.

Truecaller enables safe and relevant conversations between people to make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. Truecaller is on a mission to build trust in communication.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, it is a Co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.

