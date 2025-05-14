PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 14: IntelliDB Enterprise, India's fastest-growing innovator in AI-driven database solutions, today announced a significant strategic investment from TurningIdeas Ventures, fueling its bold mission to disrupt the $80 billion global database management market. The investment will turbocharge IntelliDB Enterprise's global expansion and accelerate the adoption of its groundbreaking AI-powered DBA Agent--a revolutionary solution set to redefine database automation for PostgreSQL and other open-source platforms.

"This isn't just an upgrade--it's a breakthrough. With our AI-powered DBA Agent, we're pioneering a future where databases optimize, secure, and scale themselves without human intervention," said Neelesh Verma, Co-founder and COO of IntelliDB Enterprise. "This strategic partnership with TurningIdeas Ventures unlocks new global opportunities and empowers us to help enterprises achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and agility."

Gagandeep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of IntelliDB Enterprise, added, "At IntelliDB, we envision a world where database management is invisible, effortless, and autonomous. Our DBA Agent is the first bold step toward making that vision a reality--freeing up IT teams to focus on innovation rather than maintenance."

Jayaraj Sabarad, CTO of IntelliDB Enterprise, shared technical insights: "We've engineered our Agentic DBA using cutting-edge AI and machine learning models capable of real-time learning and adaptation. It's more than software--it's an intelligent teammate that works tirelessly to deliver peak database performance, resilience, and security."

The AI-powered DBA Agent is designed to deliver transformative business impact by enabling:

* Autonomous performance optimization, tailored to dynamic workloads* Instant anomaly detection and self-healing to ensure 99.999% uptime* Seamless scaling to meet fluctuating traffic without manual intervention* Built-in security intelligence to proactively neutralize vulnerabilities* Predictive maintenance to dramatically cut operational costs

"IntelliDB Enterprise is leading a paradigm shift in database automation," said Ashish Mittal, Founder at TurningIdeas Ventures. "Their AI-powered DBA Agent is precisely the type of disruptive innovation we look for. We're proud to back IntelliDB as they scale globally and set a new standard for database management."

IntelliDB Enterprise is actively inviting enterprises, cloud providers, and technology partners to join its journey in bringing AI-powered database automation to the world. For partnership inquiries, product demos, or more information, visit www.intellidbenterprise.com.

About IntelliDB Enterprise (www.intellidbenterprise.com)

IntelliDB Enterprise is redefining the future of database management with its AI-powered automation solutions for open-source databases like PostgreSQL. By embedding intelligence at the database core, IntelliDB Enterprise empowers businesses to achieve self-optimizing, self-healing, and highly secure data operations--eliminating the need for manual tuning and intervention.

About TurningIdeas Ventures (www.turningideas.com)

TurningIdeas Ventures is a global venture studio that partners with visionary founders to scale breakthrough technology startups. Through strategic investments, mentorship, and market access, TurningIdeas Ventures accelerates the growth of innovation-led businesses worldwide.

Website: www.intellidbenterprise.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686177/IntelliDB_Enterprise_Logo.jpg

