Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 26: For the first time, an innovative Antakshari competition was organized in Ujjain under Vikramotsav 2025, featuring not only traditional Bollywood songs but also Sanskrit shlokas and Hindi dohas. This historic event was hosted by renowned actor Dr. Annu Kapoor.

The grand event was coordinated and managed by Studio Refuel's producer Kumarr, who ensured the seamless execution of the competition. Thousands of spectators gathered at Tower Chowk to witness the event and enjoy the musical extravaganza along with the participants.

Inclusion of Shlokas and Dohas for the First Time

This event, which gave a new platform to Ujjain's cultural heritage, saw contestants performing not only Bollywood songs but also reciting Sanskrit shlokas and Hindi poetry. Approximately 7,000 spectators were present to witness this unique competition.

One of the highlights of the event was Annu Kapoor's live performance. He mesmerized the audience by singing his favorite song, "Deewana Hua Baadal, Sawan Ki Ghata Chhayi." He then invited the audience to sing the chorus, turning Tower Chowk into a musical symphony.

Exciting Rounds and Historic Questions

A special round in the Antakshari required participants to be given the names of two film personalities and not only sing songs from their films but also establish their familial relations. Some of the intriguing questions asked were:

What is the relation between Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam and Vijayta Pandit?

What is the connection between Rajendra Kumar and Sanjay Dutt?

How are Mumtaz and Hrithik Roshan related?

In this round, Aaj Tak's Amit Tyagi surprised everyone by answering correctly.

Ujjain Grooved to 'Havan Karenge'

Another thrilling round occurred when a scene from a film was shown on screen, and the audience had to sing the related song. As soon as "Havan Karenge" played, the crowd erupted in excitement, dancing and enjoying the moment till late at night.

Intense Competition Among Six Teams

A total of six teams - Deewane, Mastane, Parwane, Afsane, Yaarane, and Tarane - competed fiercely, comprising 24 participants. They performed Bollywood songs alongside muktak, poetry, and shlokas. This was the first time that traditional literature was integrated into Ujjayini Antakshari.

The event commenced with a traditional Malwa-style welcome for Dr. Annu Kapoor by Ujjain Municipal Corporation President Kalavati Yadav, University Senate Member Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Sharma, and Ravi Solanki. Vikramaditya Research Institute's Executive Director Raman Solanki was also present on this occasion.

A New Platform for Cultural Heritage

This Antakshari competition under Vikramotsav 2025 has given a fresh identity to Ujjain's cultural heritage and love for music. The inclusion of shlokas and dohas alongside Bollywood songs has added a unique dimension. The organizing committee has hinted that this could become an annual part of Vikramotsav.

