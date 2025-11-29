PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 29: The Association of International Accountants (AIA), a UK based globally recognized professional body for accountants and finance professionals, today announced its first-ever strategic partnership in India with Finprov Learning - Kochi, a leading edtech company, providing industry-readiness programs in finance and accounting. The collaboration commemorates AIA's formal entry into the Indian market that was announced earlier this week in Bengaluru, and sets the foundation for long-term cooperation in advancing professional finance education across the country. The partnership was unveiled at a high-profile press conference held at Crowne Plaza, Kochi by Mr David Potts, Director of Policy & Regulation, AIA UK; CA Anand Kumar, Founder & CEO, and Mr S R Nair, Executive Director of Finprov Learning.

-Blends global expertise with deep local industry insight to boost employability, financial fluency & global mobility for finance & commerce professionals

-To collaborate with universities, colleges & corporates to strengthen India's talent ecosystem & future-ready workforce

Announcing the partnership, David Potts, Director of Policy & Regulation, AIA said, "India is adding more than 1 million employable graduates every year and will contribute nearly a quarter of the world's incremental workforce by 2030. Our partnership with Finprov Learning is a major milestone in AIA's global journey with the country being home to one of the world's most dynamic talent pools. Together, we aim to create pathways that empower professionals with internationally recognised skills in finance and accounts while also retaining strong local relevance."

With a youth population of over 450 million and more than 50 million students currently in higher education, India produces over 1.5 million commerce graduates every year, and is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for global finance talent, backed by a demographic and economic advantage that is difficult to match. Demand for globally recognised finance certifications such as CMA (US), CPA, and EA has surged and is further accelerated by the National Education Policy (NEP), which is driving strong B2B adoption among colleges and training providers. As India is projected to contribute 24.3% of the incremental global workforce by 2030, the need for internationally benchmarked, industry-ready finance qualifications has never been more significant.

CA Anand Kumar, Founder & CEO of Finprov Learning, stated: "With a 20% CAGR in demand for global finance certifications and India's workforce expanding at an unprecedented scale, this collaboration comes at the right time. By combining Finprov's market understanding with AIA's international standards, we are preparing learners for a global future while also strengthening India's financial workforce."

This alliance brings together AIA's nearly 100-year heritage in global accounting standards with Finprov's deep industry experience and understanding of India's evolving talent landscape. The collaboration is aimed at delivering flexible, affordable and industry-relevant qualifications, accessible to learners across India.

AIA's partnership with Finprov positions the organisations to tap into India's domestic and international opportunity - including fast-growing sectors across South Asia and GCC countries, where India-origin talent dominates finance roles.

This launch is a testament to AIA's resolve to raise the bar for professional credentials and help Indian accountants and finance professionals. The partnership paves a direct route to global recognition for Indian students and professionals at an affordable cost while at the same time, the adoption of worldwide best practices in India's fast-growing financial landscape.

About the Initiative and Partnership

As the first outcome of the partnership, AIA and Finprov have launched a suite of globally recognised finance and accounting qualification designed to strengthen financial fluency and support global mobility. The programme feature a real-world, benchmarked curriculum delivered through Finprov's tech-enabled ecosystem, and are accessible to students, professionals and senior executives alike. The rollout begins in Kerala and Bengaluru, and is expected to benefit an estimated 5,000-10,000 Indian professionals in the first 2-3 years, with potential to scale to 20,000 plus, including expansion into GCC markets as brand awareness grows.

Through this partnership with Finprov, AIA aims to collaborate with universities, colleges, and corporates across India to integrate its qualifications, foster continuous professional development, and promote ethical, globally aligned accounting practices.

The AIA-Finprov collaboration underscores a shared commitment to empower Indian learners with world-class education supported by local guidance, accessibility, and industry relevance.

About the Association of International Accountants (AIA)

Established in 1928, the Association of International Accountants (AIA) is a UK-based global professional body for accountants and finance professionals that is recognised for its long-standing commitment to excellence in education, ethics, and professional standards. With a dynamic network of members and students across more than 80 countries, AIA works to enhance skills, uphold integrity, and advance the global accountancy profession. For more details, visit https://www.aiaworldwide.com/

About Finprov Learning:

Finprov Learning is a leading finance and accounting and skill education provider founded by seasoned Chartered Accountants. With a strong focus on practical, job-ready training, Finprov offers online, offline and hybrid programmes backed by industry expertise, innovative learning tools and robust placement support. Accredited by NSDC and ISO, Finprov empowers learners with future-ready skills and global career opportunities.

