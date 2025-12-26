PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: Uma Public School proudly marked a landmark milestone as it celebrated 25 years of excellence in education, commemorating a journey defined by academic distinction, holistic development, and a steadfast commitment to nation-building. The Silver Jubilee celebration stood as a testament to the institution's enduring legacy of nurturing young minds and shaping responsible, confident, and capable citizens.

The prestigious event was graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot ji, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, he appreciated the school's sustained contribution to quality education and emphasized its role in nation-building through value-based learning. His presence inspired students, educators, and parents alike, adding immense significance to the celebration.

Adding spiritual depth to the occasion, Shri Shri 1008 Swami Narayan Theerath Gul ji of Kalka Vidya Peeth, Tamil Nadu, attended as Chief Guest and blessed the institution. Through his enlightening words, he encouraged students to pursue education with discipline, humility, and a strong moral compass, reinforcing the importance of character-building alongside academic achievement.

The event was further dignified by the presence of Shri Dilip Singh Gurjar ji, Former MLA of Nagada, and Shri Banshilal Gurjar ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, who attended as Guests of Honour. They lauded the school's remarkable growth over the years and acknowledged its positive impact on the regional education landscape.

Leadership and Vision

Uma Public School continues to flourish under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Dr. Vipin Bhati ji and Managing Director Advocate Shri Sachin Chaudhary ji, who are committed to advancing the visionary ideals of the founders. The institution proudly carries forward the legacy of Founder Shri Brahm Singh Bhati ji and Co-Founder Smt. Santra Devi ji, whose vision emphasized inclusive education, equal opportunity, and holistic development.

The management reiterated that gender equality, discipline, and values-based education remain the cornerstones of the school's philosophy, ensuring that both girls and boys are empowered equally across academics, sports, and leadership roles.

Academic Excellence and Modern Infrastructure

With a student strength exceeding 2,200 learners, Uma Public School delivers academic excellence through innovative, student-centric teaching methodologies. The campus features air-conditioned classrooms, smart boards in every class, and advanced laboratories for Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Computer Science, all aligned with CBSE standards.

Student safety is prioritized through a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system with over 200 cameras across the campus. Additionally, the school provides air-conditioned bus facilities to ensure safe and comfortable transportation. The lush green campus and expansive playgrounds further enhance the learning environment by supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Excellence in Sports, Co-Curricular Activities, and NCC Training

Uma Public School has carved a niche for itself in sports and co-curricular excellence. The institution recently received the prestigious "Excellence in Sports and Extra-Curricular Engagement" award at the Times Now Summit, a recognition that highlights the school's sustained efforts in promoting all-round development beyond the classroom.

The school offers professional training in a diverse range of sports, including Shooting, Horse Riding, Pickleball, Tennis, Basketball, Football, and Cricket. These programs aim to nurture discipline, teamwork, and leadership among students.

In addition, the school leads in NCC training, supported by a dedicated 50-meter shooting range and active participation of both boys' and girls' NCC battalions, fostering patriotism, discipline, and a spirit of national service.

Commitment to the Future

On the occasion of its Silver Jubilee, the management reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing confident, skilled, and socially responsible individuals equipped to face future challenges. The celebrations concluded with vibrant cultural performances, felicitation of achievers, and a collective pledge to continue serving society through quality education for generations to come.

With 25 years of excellence and a nationally recognised commitment to sports and co-curricular engagement, Uma Public School continues to set benchmarks in holistic education.

