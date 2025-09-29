VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 29: Umiya Mobile Limited (BSE - SME: 544464), one of the fastest-growing multi-brand mobile and consumer electronics retail chains with a strong presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, the company is a prominent player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. It operates under two brands, UMIYA MOBILE and MYPHONE, and has earned strong customer trust through its wide-ranging portfolio of products from leading global brands.

Store Developments

Operated 219 stores, as per the company's Prospectus (July 2025), comprising:

* 149 in Gujarat

* 69 in Maharashtra

* 1 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - spread across 44 cities.

Revised Store Network (as on September 26, 2025):

* 255 stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra & Union Territory

Total Announced / Opened Post IPO:

* 36 stores (15 opened + 3 proposed earlier + 1 upcoming in Madhya Pradesh + 17 newly proposed)

Post IPO Expansion Highlights:

* 26 Sep 2025 - Proposed 17 new retail stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra

* 24 Sep 2025 - Announced entry into Madhya Pradesh with an upcoming owned retail store in Indore

* 22 Sep 2025 - Opened exclusive Vivo Mobile store at Mansata Chowk, Rajkot

* 15 Sep 2025 - Proposed 3 new stores in Gujarat (2 in Botad, 1 in Dhangadhara)

* 08 Sep 2025 - Opened 3 stores (Dwarka, Patan, Sakri - Nashik)

* 04 Sep 2025 - Opened 2 new stores across Gujarat & Maharashtra

* 31 Aug 2025 - Opened 4 new stores (Ahmedabad, Deesa, Nashik, Nagpur)

* 12 Aug 2025 - Opened 5 new stores across Maharashtra & Gujarat

Management Perspective

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted with the pace of expansion achieved in the months following our IPO. The addition of 36 stores, including our planned entry into Madhya Pradesh and the newly proposed 17 stores, underlines Umiya Mobile's ability to execute growth strategies with speed and precision. This momentum not only enhances our leadership in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets but also reinforces our vision of becoming one of the most accessible and trusted consumer electronics retailers in the country."

About Umiya Mobile Limited

Established in 2012, Umiya Mobile Limited has grown into a leading multi-brand retail player in smartphones, mobile accessories, and consumer electronics. The company operates under two brands, UMIYA MOBILE and MYPHONE, and has earned strong customer trust through its extensive portfolio of products from globally renowned brands.

Its product offerings include the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, and Infinix, along with a wide range of consumer durables such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers from leading names including Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej.

For FY25, the company reported total revenue of approximately ₹601.17 crore, EBITDA of ₹10.94 crore, and PAT of ₹5.66 crore.

