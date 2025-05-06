PNN

New Delhi [India], May 6: Owning a home means different things to different people. For some, it is a long-term investment. For others, it is about building something of their own at their own pace. The way you approach it, whether you want to move in quickly, take time to construct or invest for the future, often shapes the kind of financial support you might look for. Fortunately, there is no single option for everyone. There are different loan types that suit different goals, timelines and repayment styles. Before you decide how to fund your next step, it helps to understand what each option really offers.

Standard Home Loan

This is the most common type of loan for buying a ready-to-move-in flat or house. The bank checks your income, age, credit score and repayment capacity to decide the loan amount. At the same time, the market value of the property also plays a role. Usually, banks offer around 75% to 90% of the property value. For example, if a property is worth Rs. 60 lakhs, the bank might approve a loan of up to Rs. 54 lakhs depending on your eligibility. The remaining amount has to be arranged by you as down payment.

Home Improvement Loan

Also known as a home renovation loan, this is meant for people who already own a house and want to make repairs, upgrades or changes. It could be used for painting, plumbing, adding new flooring or extending a room. The bank looks at your income, estimated renovation cost and the current value of your property. If the house has clear ownership and decent resale value, it increases your chances of getting the loan approved. Home improvement loan is a good option if you want to improve your living space without selling or moving.

Home Construction Loan

If you already have a piece of land and plan to build a house on it, this is the right type of loan. The bank will look at your income and the estimated cost of construction and may also consider the land's value if it is already registered in your name. The loan amount is released in stages, based on how the construction progresses. For instance, if your construction budget is Rs. 40 lakhs and your documents are in order, the bank might offer up to Rs. 32 lakhs, depending on their valuation and your financial profile.

Home Loan Balance Transfer

This helps you move your ongoing loan from one bank to another with better interest rates or terms. Before approving the home loan balance transfer, the new bank checks your repayment track record and the current market value of your property. If your property has gained value over time and you have paid your EMIs regularly, the chances of getting a transfer approved are higher. Some people also opt for an additional top-up loan at this stage, especially if they need extra funds for home-related expenses.

Tips to Secure Any Kind of Home Loan

Getting a home loan is not just about choosing the right lender. It is also about preparing yourself the right way before you even apply.

Good preparation can make a real difference in getting faster approvals, better interest rates and a smoother borrowing experience.

Here are some useful tips to secure any kind of home loan:

-Maintain a healthy credit score

Banks look at your credit score to check how well you manage your debts. A score above 750 improves your chances of getting a loan easily and could also get you a better rate of interest.

-Keep your documents ready

Income proof, address proof, ID proof, property documents and bank statements are usually required. Having them updated and handy can speed up the loan approval process.

-Arrange for your down payment

You are expected to pay a part of the property's cost from your own funds. Make sure you have enough savings ready, usually about 10 to 25 percent of the property value.

-Choose the right property

Banks prefer properties that are legally clear, have proper approvals and are in developed areas. A well-located and properly valued property makes it easier for the bank to approve your loan.

-Show stable income and employment history

A steady income, whether from a job or business, gives the bank confidence that you can repay on time. Long-term employment or consistent business profits strengthen your application.

-Use a co-applicant if needed

Adding a co-applicant with a good income, like a spouse or parent, can increase your loan eligibility. It also reduces the bank's risk, which can make approval easier.

-Clear existing debts if possible

If you have too many ongoing loans or high credit card dues, it affects your loan eligibility. Paying off small debts can help improve your loan approval chances.

Before you finalise anything, take some time to research different lenders, compare their interest rates, check their processing charges and read the fine print carefully. Small differences in loan terms can have a big impact over the years. Finding the right lender is not just about who approves your loan faster, but also about who supports your financial journey better in the long run.

