New Delhi, May 6: Realme GT 7 series will soon launch in India. The company has already started teasing its upcoming smartphones on social media platforms. Realme GT 7 series is expected to include Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T smartphone models. Both models are expected to come with advanced specifications and features.

The smartphone maker is yet to announce the Realme GT 7 series launch date in India. Realme has teased the GT 7 series will come with an IceSense and next-gen graphene design that keeps things icy inside out. There are rumours that the Realme GT 7 may be a rebranded version of the Realme Neo 7, which was launched earlier in China. As per reports, the Realme GT 7 price is anticipated to be under INR 45,000. Motorola Edge 60 Ultra Launch Soon in India Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications of Motorola’s New Flip Phone.

Reports indicate that the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that their launch is approaching soon. Additionally, a microsite for the GT 7 series has been launched on Amazon, which points to features designed specifically for gaming. The microsite mentions that these devices have been co-tested with Krafton, the company behind the game BGMI. Both smartphones are expected to run on Android 15 and may offer IP68 or IP69-rated protection for water and dust resistance.

Realme GT 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme GT 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The device is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front camera. It is rumoured to come with a 7,500mAh battery, which may support 120W wired fast charging. iQOO Neo 10 Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in India; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7T Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme GT 7T may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The Realme GT 7T camera is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera. It may come with a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

