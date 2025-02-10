NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 10: Unicommerce, one of India's leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, has achieved an annualized transaction run rate of one billion order items on its flagship platform, Uniware. This key milestone achievement was disclosed in the Q3 FY25 results shared by the company.

These transactions include order management by brands and sellers to process orders received on their own websites & apps and across multiple marketplaces. The Uniware platform allows users to manage multiple warehouses and make automated inventory management decisions to optimise inventory utilisation and adhere to desired SLAs. It also allows brands to seamlessly serve customers across their physical and online stores through its omnichannel solutions.

At present, 7000+ clients in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East utilize the Unicommerce platform for comprehensive management of their e-commerce operations, including Some of Unicommerce's marquee clients include FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, Blue Star, Cello, Symphony, VIP Bags, Healthkart, GNC, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, Mensa, Landmark Group, Edamama and many more.

Uniware by Unicommerce currently powers 11860+ client facilities, including 8900+ warehouses and 2900+ omnichannel-enabled stores across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The volumes on the Uniware platform have been rising rapidly and have doubled from over 500 Mn order items processed in FY 23. The current annualised run rate on its platform is 1.036 Billion order items.

Unicommerce's platform enables automation across the entire value chain of e-commerce and retail, making it a one-stop shop for brands and businesses. Its product suite comprises three platforms, namely, Convertway, a marketing automation platform that enables customer engagement; Uniware, which streamlines operations by managing inventory across locations and processing orders for online and offline channels, and Shipway, a courier aggregation and shipping automation tool to power smart courier allocation, tracking and return & exchange management.

Commenting on the key milestone, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, "Technology is a key enabler of modern-day trade. At Unicommerce, we are privileged to help build and advance e-commerce technology solutions that drive business efficiencies and enhance user experience not only in India but also in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Our 1-Billion-milestone is a reaffirmation of the power and potential of e-commerce and the role of technology in its growth."

Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce is listed on the National Stock Exchange India and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

