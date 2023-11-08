BusinessWire India

Palo Alto (California) [US], November 8: Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native companies, today announced it ranked 299th with 446% growth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. This recognition is the latest milestone as Uniphore continues to achieve record growth off an already impressive revenue base and expand its global footprint, product capabilities, and strategic vision to enable enterprise organizations to leverage the latest AI innovations. What's more, this record growth was achieved during highly volatile economic times around the world, which is a testament to the team's resilience and focus on customers and innovation. "To be included in the Deloitte Fast 500 list of fastest growing companies is a validation of our team's hard work and the willingness of our customers to continue to innovate with us. Our more than 1500 global enterprise customers and end clients are looking for Enterprise-class solutions that are built on an AI-native platform to ultimately deliver better customer and employee experiences," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder, and CEO of Uniphore. "We are bringing the latest in multimodal AI to the enterprise while ensuring that these AI interactions remain distinctly human. We remain at the forefront in this space and look forward to even more growth as we help organizations navigate the ever-evolving landscape of AI."

