New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): UniPin, the leading digital entertainment enabler from Indonesia, is ready to provide a fast, easy, and reliable top-up service for gamers in India.

UniPin's presence in India serves as a starting point to expand into South Asia after previously building a strong audience in Southeast Asia.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Elder Brother’s Wife To Death In Moradabad District; Arrested.

UniPin's wide network in Southeast Asia has been proven by its presence in both online and offline channels. Its online channels encompass conventional banks, digital banks, e-commerce, to super apps such as Grab. To cater to the Southeast Asian people who still rely on offline channels, UniPin collaborates with convenience store chains to provide UniPin Vouchers and UniPin Credits that can be used to purchase in-game items. Some of the convenience store chains that have become a part of UniPin's ecosystem are Indomaret in Indonesia, 7-Eleven in the Philippines, and KK Mart in Malaysia.

UniPin also recently collaborated with popular games such as Genshin Impact from miHoYo and Sausage Man from XD Entertainment. These partnerships will ease many fans of popular games, including those in India, to top-up their games while providing an easier and more fun gaming experience.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Not only games, but UniPin also provides access and top-up service for digital entertainment products in a single channel to give more options to the audience. The digital entertainment products already available at UniPin are Google Play, Spotify, Twitch, and Mango Live. Various local digital products can also be a part of UniPin India's ecosystem to extend their reach to a broader market.

To kickstart the launch in India, UniPin is introducing several popular gaming and digital content vouchers available both in Indian Rupee and US Dollars. Some popular vouchers include Steam, SonyLiv, Zee5, Blizzard, iTunes, Minecraft, Tinder and many more. Now a customer can easily buy these vouchers using the most widely available wallets, UPI, Cards and Net Banking options.

Ashadi Ang, as UniPin CEO, explains that this expansion to India has been prepared for a long time, so the hope of every gamer and digital entertainment fan to receive the best services will soon be realized through transaction at UniPin.

"We have prepared collaboration with digital entertainment providers, banking and e-wallet services, and game publishers in India. Everything has been prepared so we can ensure that our safe, fast, and reliable service in Southeast Asia can also be enjoyed here in India," Ashadi added.

Regarding the move to India, UniPin India Country Manager Akshay Sethi said that a lot of people are anticipating it. "India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets globally in terms of the user. UniPin's presence in the country is highly anticipated since it will bring so much convenience, not only for the gamers but the game publishers as well. Now everyone can enjoy safe and secure top-up access without any hassle," said Akshay.

All details regarding UniPin's presence in India can be accessed officially at www.unipin.com or social Facebook: UniPin India and Instagram @unipin_india.

UniPin (Universal Pin) is the leading digital entertainment enabler, with more than 15 million active users in 33 countries worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credit) that can be used in various games from various game publishers. For more information, please visit http://corp.unipin.com.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)