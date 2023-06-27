SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 27: Get ready to experience the glitz and glamour of Vegas, right here in Kolkata as United Professional Boxing (UPB) Fight Club presents a spectacular event at The Spring Club. This highly anticipated boxing extravaganza, reminiscent of the Vegas-style of boxing, is set to take place on 30th June, promising an evening of unmatched excitement and entertainment.

The UPB Fight Club has earned a reputation for delivering electrifying bouts that keep fans on the edge of their seats. The upcoming event at The Spring Club will transport spectators to the world of Vegas-style boxing for the first time in Kolkata, combining the thrill of high-stakes fights with an atmosphere of extravagance.

"We couldn't be happier with the long-term partnership we have with UPB. Fight Sports and Boxing in particular is one of our focuses and it's an honour to be part of fight sports growth in India. Of course, the relationship we have with UPB goes beyond business and we consider them as a part of Dafanews family! We can't wait for Friday!!, shared Joao Coimbra Tavares from Dafanews.

Featuring a line-up of top-notch professional boxers, the event will showcase five intense bouts that embody the spirit of Vegas-style boxing. From explosive knockouts to strategic displays of skill, each fight will captivate the audience and leave them wanting more.

"We are thrilled to partner with UPB Fight Club to bring a taste of Vegas-style boxing to Kolkata at The Spring Club on 30th June. This event promises to be a sensational experience, where sports and glamour converge to create an unforgettable evening of entertainment." Sanjeev Ghosh, Corporate General Manager, The Spring Club.

The Spring Club, renowned for its premium amenities and Sports friendliness, serves as the perfect setting for this extraordinary boxing event. The venue will be transformed into a Las Vegas-inspired arena, complete with dazzling lights, glamorous decor, and a vibrant atmosphere, immersing attendees in the magic of Vegas-style boxing.

"Boxing is not just a sport; it's a spectacle that ignites passion and captivates the senses. We are excited to bring the Vegas-style boxing experience to Kolkata for the first time, offering an unforgettable night of boxing entertainment," said Anirudh Pathak, Founder of UPB Fight Club.

In addition to the exhilarating fights, the event will also feature delectable cuisine, ensuring that guests enjoy an unforgettable night of boxing and revelry.

"We are honoured to bring the first live broadcast of a boxing event in Kolkata, India to a global audience. Our hope is that this event inspires future generations to pursue their dreams in sports, and we look forward to providing fight fans with the best possible viewing experience," said John Jacaman, VIVE TV Network Founder.

UPB Fight Club invites boxing enthusiasts, sports aficionados, and those seeking a taste of Vegas-style entertainment to witness this remarkable event. Whether you're a dedicated boxing fan or simply looking for an extraordinary experience, the UPB Fight Club at The Spring Club promises a night of excitement and glamour that will transport you to the dazzling world of Vegas.

"United Professional Boxing (UPB) Fight Club is a renowned platform for professional boxing in the Sub-Continent. It provides a stage for talented boxers to showcase their skills and compete at an elite level. UPB Fight Club aims to promote the sport of Boxing, nurture young talent, and captivate audiences with electrifying Bouts." - Anirban Roy, Founder UPB.

