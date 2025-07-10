BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 10: NoBroker is organising an exclusive two-day Property Carnival in North Bangalore on 12th and 13th July at Hyatt Centric, Hebbal, from 9 AM to 8 PM, bringing together top developers, unbeatable offers, and premium housing options under one roof.

With 15+ top developers showcasing their hot selling projects, this event is designed to simplify the homebuying journey for buyers and investors. From ready-to-move-in apartments to under-construction projects, the carnival will showcase a curated selection of properties suited for every budget and buyer criteria.

The carnival will feature a line-up of Bangalore's most credible developers, including Godrej, TVS, Provident + Purvankara, Assetz, Birla, Bhartiya Group, Ajmera, Vajram, Goyal, Sumadhura, Elegant, NVG, Kalyani, Rohan and many more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with developers, explore projects firsthand, have site visits, and secure event-exclusive deals.

They can avail exclusive offers, On spot bookings, and discounts such as:

* 10 gm Gold

* Rs 150-500/sqft discount

* Up to Rs 30L discount

* 1kg Silver

* Attractive payment plans like 25:75

* 16-24 months pre-EMI holiday

* Free upgrades (home automation, wooden flooring, etc)

* Zero stamp duty & registration

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, CBO & Co-founder, NoBroker, said, "North Bangalore has become one of the most promising destinations for homebuyers and investors alike, thanks to its infrastructure growth and connectivity. Through this Property Carnival, we're making the buying process simpler and more rewarding, giving customers direct access to trusted builders and valuable savings all at one place."

Whether one is looking to invest or buy their dream home, NoBroker Property Carnival is chance to discover the best of North Bangalore real estate.

Entry is free, and walk-ins are welcome on both days.

