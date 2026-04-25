VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 25: The title of the much-anticipated Malayalam production, previously referred to as Panorama Studios Production No. 3, has now been officially revealed as UNMADHAM. The film is all set to release in theatres on 7th August 2026. Presented by T-Series and Panorama Studios, UNMADHAM translates to "frenzy," perfectly capturing the unsettling and intense world the film promises to explore.

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Helmed by Kiran Das, the film is headlined by Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, bringing together two performers known for their emotional depth and nuanced portrayals.

UNMADHAM follows a police constable battling a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case believed to have supernatural undertones. As he digs deeper, the mystery intensifies, blurring the line between reality and delusion.

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Presenting the film, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series said, "UNMADHAM is the kind of story that stays with you; it's layered with psychological intensity and emotionally grounded narrative. The film's unique blend of suspense with human conflict, set against a gripping investigative backdrop is what makes it a compelling cinematic experience, and we at T-Series are proud to back such films that are bold in their vision and tell a story not said before."

Speaking about the film, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios said, "With UNMADHAM, we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn't. It's a film that builds tension in a very grounded way. Collaborating with T-Series on this slate has allowed us to scale these stories and reach a wider audience."

Abhishek Pathak, producer at Panorama Studios, added, "What excited me about UNMADHAM is the tension at its heart -- a simple police constable reopening a forgotten case that slowly begins to consume his life and sanity. At Panorama Studios, we believe in backing stories that challenge and engage viewers, and UNMADHAM is exactly that -- gripping, unpredictable, and rooted in powerful performances."

Known for his award-winning performances, Kunchacko Boban said, "UNMADHAM is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It's a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time."

Speaking about the atmosphere that defines the story, Lijomol Jose shared, "The title itself suggests a state where fear, confusion, and truth collide. The story draws you into the life of ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. What I love most is how grounded and real the emotions feel, even when the situation spirals."

Marking his directorial debut, Kiran Das, one of Malayalam cinema's most acclaimed editors, shared his thoughts on the title: "UNMADHAM reflects a state of frenzy -- not just in the events of the story, but in the experience of the central character. We want the audience to feel the uncertainty he feels. Is what he's chasing truly supernatural, or is something else at play? That tension drives the film."

Kiran Das, a Kerala State Film Award winner for Ishq, has edited several landmark films including Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joji, Moothon, Romancham, Rorschach, Joseph, and Ela Veezha Poonchira.

The film is written by National Award-winning writer Shahi Kabir (Nayattu, Joseph), who reunites with Kunchacko Boban for UNMADHAM after the commercial success of Officer On Duty. Music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed (Kishkindha Kandam), with action by Kalai Kingson (Marco, Bhramayugam).

UNMADHAM is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra serving as creative producer.

With a compelling title, a powerhouse creative team, and a story that promises to keep audiences questioning what is real and what lies beneath the surface, UNMADHAM is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Malayalam films to watch out for. Further updates, including the film's first look and release plans, will be announced soon.

Film Cast & Crew:

CAST: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishakh Nair, Sabu Mon, Kottayam Nazeer, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnaprabha, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Raina Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese, and Vigneswar Suresh.

Crew: Direction- Kiran Das, Screenplay- Shahi Kabir, Cinematography- Arjun Seth, Editor- Kiran Das, Music- Mujeeb Majeed, Production Designer- Dileep Nath, Costume- Gayathri Kishore, Makeup- Ronex Xavier, Sound Design- Jithin Joseph, VFX- Egg White VFX, Production Controller- Shabeer Malavattath, Executive Producer- Vinod Raghavan, Associate Producer- Kamlesh Kumar, Stills- Nandu Gopalakrishnan, Publicity Designs- Oldmonks.

About T-Series

T-Series is Asia's No.1 music and Film Company and the proud owner of the largest music YouTube Channel in the world. T-Series is a multi-product and multi-functional diversified group, having a tremendous track record in the field of music and film production, consistently growing from strength to strength. Over its more than 30-year history, it has transformed into a 21st century multi-crore media and entertainment conglomerate.

As a leading music label, it has always been at the cutting edge of popular Hindi and regional commercial music. T-Series' YouTube music channel is the No.1 YouTube channel in the world and is the most subscribed Indian-language YouTube channel globally. The music company has ventured into acquiring soundtracks and new media IPs across platforms such as mobile, on-line digital, IPTV, FM and satellite radio.

T-Series, which started off as a music company has today transformed itself into a formidable film studio. It also independently produces films and has spread its wings to produce digital content for OTT platforms recently.

As a leading film studio, T-Series has produced successful and award-winning films such as Border 2, Tere Ishk Mein, Metro In Dino, Animal, Srikanth Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & 3, Jhund, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ludo, Satyameva Jayate, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, An Action Hero, Dhokha Round D'Corner, Pati Patni Aur Woh amongst others.

About Panorama Studios - Malayalam Slate

Panorama Studios is one of India's leading film studios, known for acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Drishyam 1 & 2, Raid 1 & 2, Section 375, Khuda Haafiz and Shaitaan, with over 55 awards to its credit.

Expanding its footprint in Malayalam cinema, in collaboration with T-Series, Panorama Studios is curating a strong and diverse slate of films. This includes Anomie, starring Rehman and Bhavana, which released earlier this year, along with upcoming titles Tikitaka, starring Asif Ali, and Unmadham, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, along with several other projects currently in development.

Further expanding its footprint in the industry, the studio has also partnered with acclaimed actor-producer Nivin Pauly to produce a slate of Malayalam feature films with a cumulative budget of ₹100 crore.

Panorama Studios continues to scale its Malayalam ambitions through strategic alliances, including a partnership with PEN Studios to acquire the worldwide theatrical and digital rights for the highly anticipated Drishyam 3. The studio has also entered into a long-term distribution alliance with Century Films, along with an overseas distribution partnership with Phars Film (PHF), significantly enhancing the global reach of its Malayalam slate.

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