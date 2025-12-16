NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: In a landmark moment reflecting Uttar Pradesh's growing prominence on the global education map, Galgotias University received high praise from the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, during a special interaction. Commending the University's impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education (THE), the Chief Minister described Galgotias University as a leading example for higher education institutions across the state and a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh. He further encouraged the University to continue its upward trajectory and blessed it to achieve even greater heights in global rankings in the years ahead.

During the interaction, the Hon'ble Chief Minister emphasised the pivotal role of educational excellence, innovation-driven learning, and global collaborations in positioning Uttar Pradesh as an emerging knowledge hub. He noted that the progressive governance and development model of Uttar Pradesh is increasingly becoming a benchmark for other states across the country, particularly in advancing education, infrastructure, and global engagement. In this context, he appreciated Galgotias University's consistent efforts to build a world-class academic ecosystem and observed that institutions like Galgotias inspire others across the state to aspire to international benchmarks and global recognition.

A key highlight of the interaction was the Chief Minister's appreciation of Galgotias University's pioneering student-centric education philosophy - G-SCALE (Galgotias Student-Centred Active Learning Ecosystem). Recognised as a future-ready academic model, G-SCALE ensures immersive, personalised, and experiential learning aligned with global best practices. The University's learning framework is further strengthened through academic inspiration drawn from the InsPIRE model at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, reinforcing its commitment to internationally benchmarked education.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister expressed particular satisfaction on learning about Galgotias University's focused initiatives in emerging and strategic technology domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Semiconductor education and research, and Drone technology. He noted that such forward-looking programmes play a crucial role in preparing students for next-generation industries while contributing to India's vision of technological self-reliance and innovation-led growth.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the strategic advantage of Greater Noida's rapidly evolving global infrastructure, including the upcoming Noida International Airport, which significantly enhances international connectivity, global faculty engagement, and student mobility. Galgotias University's expanding network of global faculty, visiting professors, and international research collaborations was highlighted as a key contributor to its rising global academic stature.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "We are deeply honoured by the encouraging words and blessings of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. His recognition of Galgotias University's achievements in the QS and THE rankings is a strong validation of our efforts. Through our G-SCALE learning ecosystem, academic inspiration from the InsPIRE model at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and focused initiatives in AI, Semiconductor, and Drone technologies, supported by active global faculty engagement, we are building a truly future-ready academic environment. Our mission is to contribute meaningfully to Uttar Pradesh's vision of becoming a global destination for quality education while nurturing leaders who will drive India's growth story."

This recognition further energises Galgotias University's mission to deliver globally benchmarked education rooted in innovation, research, and industry relevance. As the University continues to strengthen international partnerships, global faculty engagement, and future-focused academic initiatives, it remains steadfast in preparing students for opportunities in a rapidly transforming world. The milestone reinforces Galgotias University's standing as one of India's most progressive and future-ready institutions.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University has made a significant global impact by securing a position in the 1201-1400 band of the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds. The University is ranked 15th among top private universities in India and 43rd among all Indian universities (public and private combined) - a testament to its academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation-driven approach.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University is ranked 45th among Indian universities and placed in the 1001-1200 global band, further strengthening its international academic stature. These achievements reflect the University's sustained progress in global benchmarks and its role as a model institution for higher education in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

