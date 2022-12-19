Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Many proposals for investments in Uttar Pradesh happened during the foreign tours of the state's delegation, the state government said on Monday.

The statement from the government also said the report of the tours would be presented before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 22. The delegation of the state, comprising a team of 16 ministers and 33 officials, visited several countries for proposals, regarding the Global Investor Summit to be held in February next year in Uttar Pradesh.

Some of the proposals as of now are building of a knowledge smart city over 5,000 acres in the state with MoU signed with Austin University in USA; a proposal for investment of Rs 50,000 crore from the Middle East countries; the delegation had signed MoU with Falcon X to build a centre in Noida and signing of agreement with Star Consortium to build data centre.

The UP government said some of the world's best universities would be included in the knowledge smart city and mentioned that the picture of higher education will now change in India. Owing to this, the government also said thousands of youth in the state will get employment.

Other proposals included proposal for the building of data centre by Singapore's SLG Capital, the set up of a manufacturing unit by Japan's Seiko Advance, a plan for a facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar by Sico Advance and a proposal for the investment of Rs 850 crore from Japanese firm Seiko. (ANI)

