The fifth and final T20I of the five-match T20I series between India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will be played on 20 December (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai. The final clash between the two sides will kick-off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs AUS-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Women's IPL Will Be Next Frontier For the Women's Game, Says Australia All-Rounder Ellyse Perry.

Australia Women have already sealed the series by 3-1 lead after winning the fourth T20I on Saturday. Batting first, Australia once again posted a mammoth total of 188 runs on the board. Ellyse Perry availed the second chance in this series to play a handy innings after top order returned back early. Perry remained unbeaten on 72 off 42 balls with Ashleigh Gardner's all-round performance who scored 42 off 27 balls and later took two important wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya. Despite losing the top order early, India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (46) alongwith Devika Vaidya (32) spared no effort to take the team to a decent position. Later, Richa Ghosh who remained unbeaten on 40 off 19 strived hard to take the side to as close as possible but fall short by just 7 runs.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (AU-W), Richa Ghosh (IN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Beth Mooney (AU-W), Tahlia McGrath (AU-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W), Devika Vaidya (IN-W) could be our all-rounder.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W), Anjali Sarvani (IN-W) could form the bowling attack.

Beth Mooney (AUS-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

