New Delhi [India], December 19: HSBC India has expanded its collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN programme, to strengthen its ongoing efforts to support school nutrition delivery for low-income students in Lucknow. The Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri. Brajesh Pathak, together with leadership teams from HSBC India and Akshaya Patra, inaugurated Solar powered upgraded kitchen and distribution facilities designed to enhance sustainability and efficiency under the PM POSHAN programme and state-level mid-day meal initiatives.

The initiative was flagged off by the Deputy CM at the newly opened branch of HSBC India at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Magar, in the presence of Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, and Anil Swarup, Trustee, the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The upgraded facilities include the installation of a 150-kW solar plant, which provides uninterrupted power, reduces reliance on the grid, and lowers long-term operating costs. Additionally, five electric vehicles have been deployed to deliver meals to nearly 1,500 schools, helping to reduce emissions, cut operational expenses, and ensure reliable distribution. The kitchen has also been equipped with modern grinders, roti machines, vegetable washing machines, and rice batching systems, which collectively boost production capacity, improve food safety and hygiene, and help maintain rigorous nutritional standards for every meal.

These upgrades are projected to deliver a carbon reduction of 10,115 kg over the next decade, aligning with broader environmental goals and setting a benchmark for sustainable social impact in the region.

Aloka Majumdar, MD and Head of Sustainability, HSBC India, said "At HSBC, we believe that nourishing young minds is fundamental to building a brighter future. Our partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation reflects our commitment to driving positive change, combining innovation, sustainability, and compassion to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and grow. By investing in sustainable energy, modern transport, and upgraded kitchen facilities, we're not just improving operations--we're investing in the future of Lucknow's children."

Anil Swarup IAS (Retired), Trustee - The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Former Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD), Government of India, said, "HSBC's enduring support over the years has enabled us to expand our reach, enhance operational efficiency, and adopt sustainable practices in our kitchens. This year's kitchen upgrades in Lucknow reflect a shared vision--to nourish children while reducing our environmental footprint. Through this partnership, we are fostering healthier children, stronger communities, and a more sustainable future."

HSBC India and Akshay Patra Foundation's partnership has grown year on year. In 2024-25, HSBC India supported the serving of 1,303,324 nutritious mid-day meals to 29,621 children across 20 locations, including Vadodara, Udaipur, Delhi, Chittorgarh, Surat, Nathdwara, Srikakulam, Silvassa, Vizag, Varanasi, Bhilwara, Hyderabad, Nayagarh, Panvel, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhavnagar, Bhubaneshwar, and Dehradun. In 2022-23, the collaboration facilitated 8,575,829 mid-day meals across 13 locations, ensuring thousands of children received the daily nutrition essential for their growth and learning.

