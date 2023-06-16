VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: 'Parstree', an upcoming Indo-Nepali romantic action thriller has generated significant anticipation among film enthusiasts with its trailer launch recently.The film has generated enough buzz before its release and is predicted to run to packed houses owing to its powerful storyline, music and cast.

Directed by Suraj Pandey and produced by Sharmila Pandey and Pusparaj T Neupane under the banner D.S Digital and Nendi Creation, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The storyline of Parastree blends romance, action, and suspense to create an engaging cinematic experience. With a talented ensemble cast, including Koshish Chhetri, Shilpa Maskey, and Gaurav Bista, the film brings depth and authenticity to its characters. Suraj Pandey's directorial vision and Dipendra K. Khanal's screenplay ensure a well-crafted and engaging narrative.

Set against a backdrop of stunning visuals, the cinematography of 'Parstree' captures the essence of the story, while the music score by Koshish Chhetri adds to the overall atmosphere. Popular singers Kunal Ganjawala, Amit Mishra and Sonal Pradhan are a part of this exciting project. "Audiences will be drawn into the world of Parastree as they experience the highs and lows of the characters' journeys," says Chhetri, who plays the role of the film's protagonist. Shilpa Maskey, brings her unique charm and talent to the screen as the female lead. Gaurav Bista adds depth to the narrative, rounding out the main cast. The film's action sequences are expected to be a highlight, featuring thrilling stunts and choreography that will leave audiences asking for more.

The action director has created adrenaline-pumping scenes that complement the romantic and suspenseful elements of the story. 'Parstree', promises to be an enthralling film with its unique blend of romance, action, and suspense, and is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Don't miss the chance to experience 'Parstree' on the big screen which will be released anytime soon.

Parstree film will be releasing on 30th June 2023.

