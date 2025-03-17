PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17: Dr. Vini Jhariya is a leading child and clinical psychologist and counselor in Indore, dedicated to helping children with special needs grow and reach their full potential. At Urjasvini Child Development Center, she and her expert team provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to each child's unique needs. These include occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioral therapy, autism therapy, dyslexia therapy, and early intervention programs. Additionally, the center offers special education services, ensuring holistic support for children with learning difficulties.

At Urjasvini Child Development Center, we follow international-level therapy methods and a research-based curriculum, ensuring that children receive the most effective intervention strategies. The center boasts a state-of-the-art early intervention facility in Indore, where children enhance their motor skills, sensory processing, and cognitive abilities through engaging therapies like Sensory Integration Therapy and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

Recognizing the growing need for specialized education in Indore, Dr. Vini Jhariya and Ms. Jagriti Bourasi collaborated to establish Urjasvini Special School. This nurturing environment caters to children with autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, dyslexia, ADHD, and other developmental challenges. The school offers a structured curriculum focused on life skills, individualized learning plans, and vocational training to prepare students for an independent future.

Dr. Vini Jhariya also understands the emotional and psychological challenges faced by parents and provides counseling sessions to empower them with strategies to support their children effectively. Additionally, Urjasvini Child Development Center offers advanced diagnostic assessments such as IQ tests, psycho-educational evaluations, learning disability assessments, pure-tone audiometry (PTA), and brainstem evoked response audiometry (BERA) to detect sensory or developmental concerns early.

Hitesh Jhariya, a yoga therapist and counselor at Urjasvini Child Development Center, emphasized the importance of holistic development alongside academic progress. "Incorporating mindfulness and movement-based therapies can significantly improve focus, emotional regulation, and overall well-being in children with special needs," he said.

Families in Indore trust Dr. Vini Jhariya's expertise and compassionate approach. Her commitment to children with learning disabilities, developmental delays, and neurodiverse needs has positively impacted countless lives. Whether through autism therapy, dyslexia therapy, occupational therapy, special education, or customized educational programs, Urjasvini ensures that every child receives the highest standard of care.

Urjasvini Child Development Center is located at 100-A, Baikunth Dham Colony, Old Palasia, Saket, Indore. Contact us at 7999215093 or 9893371516 to learn more about how we can help your child reach their full potential!

