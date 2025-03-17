Ujjain, March 17: A bizarre incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman's family allegedly performed her "Pind Daan" after she married her boyfriend, who was from another caste. It is also learned that the family has refused to recognise the couple. The incident took place in the Khachrod region of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. It is reported that the family performed "Pind Daan" after the woman defied their wishes and eloped with her boyfriend.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the woman, Megha, also went against her family's wishes and married her boyfriend against their consent. After the incident, the family approached Khachrod police and lodged a missing complaint. The police launched a probe and tracked the woman. Later, they brought her along with her husband to the police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Sorcerer’s ‘Exorcism’ Ritual Leaves 6-Month-Old Infant Gravely Injured.

Family Performs Woman's Last Rites Afer She Refuses to Recognise Them

However, a twist emerged when the police asked the woman to confirm whether it was her family, to which she refused to recognise them. Heartbroken by the woman's gesture, her family printed her funeral invitation and invited the entire community to perform her last rites. It is also learned that the woman's family gathered the entire village and performed her "Pind Daan".

Funeral Invitation Says Woman Died on March 15

The woman's family members also shaved their heads as part of the ritual and even organised a "Shanti Bhoj." In the funeral invitation, the woman's family said that today's youth are misusing modern communication tools and taking advantage of their parents' kindness. The message on the funeral invitation also stated that the youth disregard their families and social values. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

The family in the funeral invitation also said that they took the extreme step to uphold family and societal dignity. The invitation also mentioned the woman's elopement with a youth and officially declared her dead on March 15.

