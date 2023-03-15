Tucker [Georgia], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Poultry Council (IPC) is pleased to announce eight private-sector organizations have recognized the importance of responsible antimicrobial use and are endorsing the council's antimicrobial use stewardship principles. Advanced within Transformational Strategies for Farm Output Risk Mitigation (TRANSFORM), a USAID-funded activity led by Cargill, the principles guide poultry farmer actions to avoid the need for use of antimicrobials, yet when needed, ensure they are used according to stewardship principles.

These international leaders, representing over 15% per cent of the global broiler production, include six associations and two companies, and together they represent a collective effort in reducing reliance on antimicrobials globally. These organizations are recognized as leaders for adopting the antimicrobial use stewardship principles and serve as an example for others that want to make a tangible impact on global health security.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Gives Thumbs Down To Work From Home, Says Engineers Who Joined Meta In-Person Perform Better Than Remote Workers.

- Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA)- Federacion Nacional de Avicultores de Colombia (FENAVI)- Poultry Federation of India (PFI)- Unione Nazionale Filiere Agroalimentari Carni e Uova (UNAITALIA)- Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association (TBA)- Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA)- DABACO Group, a Vietnam-based company- Kenchic Limited, a Kenya-based company

"Critical actions for addressing antimicrobial use start at the farm," said Robin Horel, IPC president. "We commend these organizations for acknowledging the importance of intentional antimicrobial use not only for the benefit of animals, but for the impact on human health by reducing the risk of resistant pathogens spreading around the world."

Also Read | FIFA Announces New International Match Calendar for 2025-2030, Confirms Date for 2026 Football World Cup Final.

By adopting the principles, the organizations are committed to encouraging or taking action that centers around four key points. First, taking a risk-based approach to understand specific use of antimicrobials. Second, adopting management practices to reduce the need for antimicrobials. Third, using antimicrobials only in compliance with national authorizations and finally, that antimicrobials critically important for human medicine should be used for therapeutic purposes only and under a supervising veterinarian's diagnosis and oversight.

"We know that human health is linked with the health of animals," said Annie Kneedler, Chief of Party for TRANSFORM. "When we take a systems-based approach to reconsidering our antibiotic use, we're able to create an ecosystem where animal health improves, animal production increases and reliance on antibiotics decreases. These collective efforts contribute to broader global food security goals that can only be achieved by working together."

This is the latest initiative from TRANSFORM, a project created to advance market-driven animal health solutions that increase global health security and increase access to safe and affordable animal-sourced nutrition. Led by a private-sector consortium that includes Cargill, Ausvet, Heifer International and IPC, TRANSFORM aims to drive lasting, systemic change through animal health data applications, antimicrobial use stewardship and on-farm practices that support animal health and economic sustainability.

For more information about TRANSFORM, visit www.cargill.com/sustainability/transform.

The International Poultry Council is the unified voice of the global poultry sector that represents 86% of poultry meat exports and 73% of the volume of poultry meat production. IPC works to strengthen communication between the industries of different countries, promotes a common global understanding of and confidence in poultry products, represents the global poultry sector with international organizations and agencies, shares science-based solutions and information across the whole poultry supply chain, promotes a balanced regulatory framework to support a fair global playing field and promotes, supports and encourages the sustainable development of animal production for global food security.

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials--from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years--and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Poultry Federation of India (PFI) is the foremost national level Organization established in the year 1988, being the voice of the Indian Poultry Industry. PFI is constantly working and committed towards the protection, welfare and the overall growth and development of the poultry sector. Poultry Federation of India (PFI) is the only national level organization in poultry representing the poultry farmers.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)