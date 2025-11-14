Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, on Friday called upon global investors to seize the USD 25 billion opportunity in telecom component manufacturing and become part of India's growing digital and industrial ecosystem.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chandra Shekhar urged investors to "co-author the story of India's rise." He said India's transformation in the last decade was driven by what he called a "Mindset Metamorphosis," reflecting a clear shift from control to collaboration.

Chandra Shekhar emphasized that India's progress came through deliberate policy actions, determined execution, and an unleashed spirit of entrepreneurship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India is not just riding the tide; India is the tide," he said, inviting global industries to join the country's next phase of economic growth.

The Minister assured that the Ministry of Communications would fast-track approvals and extend all necessary support to companies setting up manufacturing bases in India. He underlined that investing in India means partnering with the world's largest rising middle class and participating in a growth story that will shape global business for decades.

Chandra Shekhar noted that India had moved away from a license-raj mentality to a trust-first approach, recognizing entrepreneurs as nation builders rather than viewing them with suspicion. He cited key policy reforms that transformed India's economic landscape, including a USD 1.4 trillion infrastructure investment pipeline, USD 26 billion in Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, simplified labour laws, the abolition of retrospective taxation, the implementation of GST for national market integration, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Highlighting the strength of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination, the Minister praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for building a robust industrial ecosystem. He pointed to the State's emerging sectoral hubs, Cyberabad for IT, Visakhapatnam for industry and fintech, Anantapur for automobiles, and Tirupati for electronics. He also mentioned Genome Valley as an example of how focused initiatives have strengthened investor confidence.

Chandra Shekhar further stated that Andhra Pradesh's six major ports, vast renewable energy potential, and extensive industrial land banks make it a state ready for growth. He described the state as "not just investment-ready but investment-hungry." (ANI)

