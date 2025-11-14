Is Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing a Scheme Promising INR 55,000 Profit in a Day After Investing INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Is Digitally Altered

New Delhi, November 14: A video circulating on Facebook has sparked alarm among unsuspecting users, claiming that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is endorsing an investment platform that promises a shockingly high return, a profit of INR 55,000 in a single day from an investment of just INR 21,000. The clip, designed to appear like an official announcement, shows the Finance Minister allegedly promoting the “easy income” scheme, urging citizens to invest immediately. But is the video real?

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit has categorically debunked the viral video, stating that it is fake and digitally altered. According to PIB, neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such investment scheme. The doctored footage has been manipulated to mislead viewers, using fabricated audio and visuals to lend legitimacy to a fraudulent platform designed to trap citizens with unrealistic promises of quick wealth. Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True.

Govt Debunks Fake Video Claiming Sitharaman Supported Quick-Profit Scheme

A video on Facebook shows Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment platform, claiming that an investment of ₹21,000 will yield a profit of ₹55,000 in just one day.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The video is digitally altered. ▶️ The Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman or the… pic.twitter.com/L6jwwmaRMr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 14, 2025

PIB further stressed that such “get-rich-quick” claims are a classic hallmark of online financial scams. Fraudsters frequently misuse images and videos of prominent leaders to create a false sense of credibility and lure people into parting with their money. In this case, the promise of more than doubling one’s investment within 24 hours should itself serve as a major red flag. Is Video Showing PM Narendra Modi Telling CEC Gyanesh Kumar That It's Time To Go Underground Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

The government has urged citizens to remain alert, verify all financial claims from reliable sources, and avoid sharing unverified content. People are advised to cross-check information through official government handles, especially when such videos involve senior ministers or government policies.

As digital fraud continues to evolve, staying informed is the strongest defence. Don’t fall for sensational claims, no matter how convincing the video appears. Stay alert. Stay informed. Verify before you share.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : A viral video shows Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment platform promising INR 55,000 profit from a INR 21,000 investment in one day. Conclusion : The video is fake and digitally altered. The Finance Minister and the Government of India have not endorsed any such scheme. Full of Trash Clean

