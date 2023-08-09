PRNewswire

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 9: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced the launch of the third edition of D3CODE (pronounced "decode"), a hackathon event for students pursuing bachelor's or master's degree courses at Indian universities and colleges the opportunity to develop and showcase their talent. D3CODE is a UST initiative that seeks to provide a platform for students that empowers them to solve the most pressing real-world problems and test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills. This year's theme is "Exploring Generative AI: Crafting the Future" and participants can register for the 2023 hackathon on the D3 website or HackerEarth before August 15.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch King Salman Cup Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The first D3CODE hackathon was held in 2019 and most recently occurred in 2022. This year's competition is focused on developing implementable Generative AI solutions. It will be held in the run-up to UST's annual D3 technology conference at UST's state-of-the-art technology campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Students pursuing bachelor's or master's degree courses will be eligible to participate and compete for a share of the 19 lakhs INR offered in prize money.

"We are excited to welcome the brightest and most promising students in India to participate in D3CODE 2023. At a time when dynamic AI driven solutions are reshaping life, we look forward to seeing how the next generation will take on real problems to solve some of the biggest challenges in the industry creatively. With a focus on generative AI, this year's participants will have the opportunity to highlight their ability to innovate at our beautiful campus in Thiruvananthapuram," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

Also Read | ‘Simultaneous Twins’ Rare Birth: British Mom Gives Birth to Twins Born Exactly at the Same Time in a Rare Phenomenon.

D3CODE 2023 key dates:

* Registration and idea submission – closes on August 15* Round 1 - Programming challenge – August 18 – August 27* Top 10 Shortlist announcement – August 30* Round 2 – Video interview – August 31 – September 14* Invitation to the shortlisted team for the finale – September 15* Onsite finale – September 30 – October 1* Winners announcement – October 1

D3CODE 2023 is comprised of three qualifying rounds culminating in an onsite Hackathon. The top five teams will be invited to the final in-person Hackathon at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus, a 24-hour contest where qualifying teams build and present prototypes of their ideas to a panel of judges. The first prize winning team will be rewarded with seven lakhs Indian rupees (INR), the second prize team will receive five lakhs INR, and the third prize team will receive three lakhs INR, while the other two teams will receive honorary mentions and two lakhs INR each. In addition, each member of these five finalist teams will receive a job offer (subject to terms and conditions) from UST at one of its India locations, and the first prize winning team will have the opportunity to participate in the 2023 UST D3 conference.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:Tinu Cherian Abraham+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri+91-9284726602media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:S&C PR+1-646.941.9139media@scprgroup.com

Makovskyust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:FTI ConsultingUST@fticonsulting.com

Logo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)