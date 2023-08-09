The first semi-final of the Arab Champions Cup sees Al-Shorta take on Al-Nassr in what promises to be a thrilling game. Al-Shorta finished behind Al-Ittihad in the Group A points table while Group C saw Al-Nassr finish second. Al-Shorta managed an easy win over Al Sadd, scoring 4 goals in the process in the quarter-final. The team has some quality attackers and they will feel they can get the better of AL-Nassr despite their opponent boasting of some star footballers in their ranks. Al-Nassr defeated Raja CA convincingly in their last match with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring for the team. Winning the title will significantly lift the spirits of the club ahead of a grueling Saudi Premier League campaign. Al-Shorta versus Al-Nassr starts at 8:30 pm. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Semifinal Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in good goal-scoring form for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese skipper is looking sharp after a below-par pre-season campaign with the club. Sadio Mane had those odd moments of brilliance in the quarter-finals and he will only get better with each passing match. Marcelo Brozovic was used as an advance playmaker against Raja CA and he alongside Talisca gives this team a lot of balance. Alex Telles and Sadio Mane's link-up play will be crucial down the left for Al-Nassr. Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Special ‘CR7’ Themed Third Kit for 2023–24 Season (See Pics and Videos).

Aso Rostam got a brace for Al-Shorta in the last game and he will be eager to maintain his form. Idrissa Niang is the one that makes them tick in midfield and his role will be crucial in Al-Shorta building up attacks from the middle. Mahmoud Al-Mawas is the key man in the attacking third for the club and he will be part of a two-man attack. Sadio Mane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Performing the Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Goal Celebration After Al-Nassr's 3-1 Win over Raja CA in Arab Cup Champions Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semifinals on Wednesday, August 9. The thrilling match is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST, igniting the atmosphere at the vibrant Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller’s Record With Header in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Raja CA, Arab Club Champions Cup Football Match 2023?

Although any information about the live streaming of the Zamalek vs Al-Nassr match is not available, fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Al-Shorta will create openings in the game but Al-Nassr have enough ability about them to secure a win.

