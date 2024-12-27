PRNewswire

Seri Iskandar (Perak) [Malaysia], December 27: Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) is set to revolutionise engineering education by becoming the first university in Malaysia to offer the Bachelor of Integrated Engineering with Honours. This groundbreaking programme, scheduled to be offered in 2025, reflects UTP's commitment to driving innovation in engineering education and addressing emerging global challenges.

Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, top global academic institutions and with the support from the Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysian Qualifications Agency and Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), this distinctive engineering programme offers a comprehensive interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach to engineering education.

According to UTP Vice Chancellor Professor Dato' Ir Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, "This programme is a testament to our mission to reimagine engineering education for the future. By blending technical disciplines with humanities, we aim to cultivate engineers who are not only technically adept but also resilient and ethical. We believe that human-centred engineers, equipped with both technical expertise and ethical values, will be the future leaders. Our programme is designed to nurture such individuals, empowering them with the skills and knowledge to address global challenges and create sustainable solutions."

The Integrated Engineering programme is designed to pioneer a new generation of engineers who are innovators and entrepreneurs, agile pioneers, tech and digital champions, customer-focused proponents, sustainability advocates, and value-driven systems thinkers.

The program was launched by UTP Pro Chancellor and PETRONAS President & Group CEO YM Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz. With this launch, UTP aims to spearhead the next generation of institutions, empower the evolving needs of the workforce, and redefine teaching and learning to drive societal transformation.

UTP's Integrated Engineering programme offers diverse benefits. These include an immersive learning environment, industry exposure from year one, a seven-month structured internship facilitated by strong partnerships with industry consortia, international experience in a holistic and inclusive environment, and career promise with leading national and international companies.

The programme is a significant leap towards shaping the future of engineering education in Malaysia, aligning with UTP's vision to be a leading energy and technology university by 2050. By nurturing innovative, adaptable, and ethical engineers, UTP unlocks the potential of the next generation to drive positive change and build a sustainable future for all.

The launch of the Integrated Engineering programme leverages UTP's strong reputation, further strengthened by the university's achievement as the first Malaysian institution to break into the 201-250 band in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. This 100-place leap, from its previous 301-350 ranking, solidifies UTP's position as Malaysia's top university and the leading private university in ASEAN.

About UTP

Established on January 10, 1997, UTP has become a leading private university in Malaysia. The campus is built on a 400-hectare (1,000 acres) site strategically located at Seri Iskandar, Perak Darul Ridzuan, Malaysia. The university is a wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS.

The institution offers an extensive array of industry-relevant engineering, science, and technology programmes, catering to both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

UTP's mission is to nurture graduates who are not only technically proficient but also possess well-rounded attributes including exceptional leadership qualities and effective communication skills.

The university boasts a robust global alumni network exceeding 25,000 graduates in over 60 countries. This network positions UTP as a significant contributor to the region, producing competent talent and a skilled workforce.

UTP is deeply committed to extensive research, fostering collaboration with PETRONAS, other institutions, and industries both locally and internationally. The university's research focuses on three key niche areas: smart & sustainable living, sustainable energy, and emerging digital technologies.

