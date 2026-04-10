PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited ("Utssav" or "the Company") (NSE - UTSSAV), one of the leading manufacturers of 18K, 20K, and 22K lightweight CZ gold jewellery continued its robust growth trajectory in H2 FY26 and for FY26, building on the strong momentum of H1 FY26.

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Strategic Business Performance

- Revenue Growth (H2 FY26 vs H2 FY25): ~88%

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- Revenue Growth (FY26 vs FY25): ~79%

- Volume Growth (FY26 vs FY25): ~11%

- Natural Diamond Jewellery Contribution (H2 FY26): ~3.5% of Revenue

- New Clients Onboarded (FY26): 112

Operational Highlights

- H2 Sales & Volume Surge: Performance was bolstered by peak festive and wedding season demand. High-velocity repeat orders from the B2B segment led to optimized capacity utilization and operational efficiency.

- Full-year growth momentum: FY26 growth was underpinned by consistent order inflows, a widened product portfolio, and deeper market penetration within existing high-value client accounts.

- Strategic Market Expansion: The successful onboarding of 112 new clients in FY26 served as a powerful catalyst for growth, significantly broadening the Company's market footprint. This expansion further scales the business and contributes to incremental volumes across a high-quality, diversified professional network.

- Natural diamond jewellery contribution: The increasing traction in natural diamond-studded jewellery reflects a strategic shift toward higher-value offerings, resulting in better realizations and improved product mix.

Despite volatility in gold prices, the Company continued to deliver consistent and resilient performance, supported by its strong design capabilities and differentiated lightweight offerings, enabling consistent demand, better affordability, and efficient inventory management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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