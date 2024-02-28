SRV Media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28: Shankh Aviation Private Limited, spearheaded by young and dynamic entrepreneur Sharvan K.Vishwakarma, is set to make a significant mark in the aviation industry with the launch of its new venture, Shankh Air, from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. With a formidable presence in Infrastructure & Trading, Vishwakarma brings his entrepreneurial prowess to the forefront of the aviation industry. Shankh Air aims to become a significant player in India, the third largest aviation market in the world. The airline, which is set to commence operations later this year, will launch Full-service Scheduled Air Services with Narrow Body Single Aisle New Generation Boeing Aircrafts, with view to service pan-India connectivity.

Shankh Air will be the first Schedule airline to launch from the state of Uttar Pradesh. It will hub over Lucknow and Noida to facilitate connections to all major cities in India. The airline will operate both Inter and Intra state routes, specially focusing on cities with high demand and limited direct flight options.

Vishwakarma highlighted his interest in creating more hubs within Uttar Pradesh, leveraging the state's strong infrastructure and economic growth. The airline will focus on competitive pricing, twin-class offerings, technological integration and customer centric service with focus on On-Time Performance and High Dispatch Reliability for Tier II & Tier III cities which has become the Main feeder for all Metro Airports.

Shankh Air has already applied for its NOC. In a recent meeting with the Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shankh Air conveyed its dedication to working closely under the guidance of the MOCA and DGCA. This collaborative approach underscores the airline's commitment to adhering to industry standards and regulations.

Acknowledging the competitive landscape, Sharvan K. Vishwakarma, Chairman, Shankh Aviation Private Limited. said, "Our vision extends beyond connecting destinations; we aspire to elevate the very essence of air travel with a dedicated and focussed customer-centric approach, Shankh Air is not merely an airline but a testament to our dedication in soaring to new heights and delivering an unparalleled experience to passengers in the vast Indian skies."

Shankh Air is in advanced discussions with Global Lessors for Aircrafts and plans to make official announcements soon. As it takes flight, this airline is set to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian aviation scene, combining competitive pricing, reliability and with a focus on passengers comfort and ease of flying.

