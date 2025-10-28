PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Recognised for her lifelong dedication to promoting authentic Ayurvedic healing across the world, Vaidya Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti Ayurved, has been conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th International Global Ayurveda Conference, hosted by the Association of Ayurvedic Professionals of North America (AAPNA) in Pennsylvania, USA.

The four-day event, themed "Ayurveda and the Mind," brought together over 45 leading Ayurvedic experts from across the globe. The conference included accredited clinical lectures, case study discussions, meditation sessions, and vedic ceremonies aimed at deepening the understanding of Ayurveda's role in mental and physical well-being.

AAPNA, a 23-year-old non-profit organisation with members across 135 countries, is known for advancing Ayurveda globally through education, advocacy, and collaboration. It has hosted the highest number of international Ayurveda conferences and instituted the annual Global Ayurveda Doctors Day observed on October 3.

Vaidya Smita Naram received the honour for her exceptional contribution to the advancement of Ayurvedic science and its integration into modern healthcare. A fifth-generation practitioner of the 2,500-year-old Siddha Veda lineage, she has trained more than 500 Ayurvedic professionals worldwide and authored over 42 peer-reviewed research papers published in leading international medical journals.

Under her guidance, Ayushakti has expanded its footprint to 28+ countries, offering a blend of traditional and evidence-based Ayurvedic healthcare. The organisation provides online consultations, clinically tested herbal formulations, and accredited education for wellness professionals seeking authentic training in Siddha Veda principles.

Speaking on the recognition, Vaidya Naram said, "This award is a reflection of Ayurveda's growing global relevance and the collective effort of everyone committed to preserving and sharing this ancient wisdom. My goal remains to help people worldwide achieve holistic health through time-tested, science-backed Ayurvedic solutions."

Over her four-decade journey, Vaidya Naram has helped countless individuals, including global figures such as Mother Teresa and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with her expertise in pulse reading diagnostics and detoxification therapies. Today, she continues to lead initiatives that blend ancient healing traditions with contemporary research and education.

