Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Valuebound, the leading digital transformation firm, has announced that they have been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Valuebound earned the certification for the period of December 2021 to December 2022. Employees cited the company's unwavering commitment to core values- continuous learning, empathy, and excellence as the reason for it being a great place to work.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Set for January 4, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Valuebound, a fast-growing organization, earned the most prestigious "employer-of-choice" recognition as they are among a select few companies certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2021, out of more than 10,000 companies reviewed across 60 countries.

"Fostering the culture of safety is my prime objective, as a servant leader. I strive to ensure that our workplace is as safe and fun as my kid's playground, and empathy plays a big role in this," said Abhijit Upadhyay, Chief Operating Officer at Valuebound. "It gets as competitive as a sprint track to achieve excellence and most importantly, it becomes a learning hub for all of us to continuously learn and grow," he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces. The Great Place to Work survey summarizes an organization on five dimensions of the Great Place to Work Trust Index Model, which includes Management Credibility, Respect for People, Fairness at the Workplace, Pride, and Camaraderie between People.

"It's the team that makes us what we're today - a great workplace. On behalf of the entire leadership team, congratulations to everyone on getting certified by Great Place to Work. I am looking forward to creating a better experience for our customers and a great workplace that we're co-creating in unison," said Neeraj, Chief Executive Officer.

Valuebound's certification reflects the company's passion for building an inclusive and diverse workplace through multiple initiatives like equitable reward policy, professional development opportunities, and flexible working conditions. Valuebound also prioritizes social and environmental commitments by giving back to society, building a learning environment, and supporting open source projects.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)