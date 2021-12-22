Realme will officially launch the GT 2 Series in the global market on January 4, 2022. The company confirmed the launch via a press release. Realme GT 2 Series will comprise Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro models. Earlier this week, the company had announced three new technologies coming with the GT 2 Series that are claimed to be the world's first innovations in the smartphone industry. Realme GT 2 Pro Confirmed To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As per the press release, Realme GT 2 Series will be launched on January 4, 2022, at 11:30 am UTC. On the same day, both devices will debut in China as well. In terms of specifications, very little is known about the vanilla model. On the other hand, a couple of days ago, key features of the pro model were leaked online by 91Mobiles.

Realme GT 2 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is said to be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. For optics, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP secondary shooter and an 8MP snapper. Upfront, there will be a 32MP camera. The device is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

