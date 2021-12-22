Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will kick off season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League when the two teams face off in the season opener. The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba PKL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both sides aim for a winning start to the new campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

This will be the first season of PKL since the 2019 edition as the last campaign was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. India’s premier Kabaddi competition returns with a clash between two former champions, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, who once again will be aiming to exert their dominance in the tournament and win the championship once again.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live online streaming.

