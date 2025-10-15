New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India is gearing up for a major leap in railway modernization with plans to launch Vande Bharat 4.0 and Amrit Bharat 4.0, next-generation train systems designed to match and even surpass global standards. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the upcoming railway advancements during the inauguration of the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025.

At the heart of this push is Vande Bharat 4.0, envisioned as a benchmark for world-class technology and passenger comfort. "We must reimagine our Vande Bharat service and come with a totally new technology which should benchmark on all parameters with the best in the world," Vaishnaw said. The upgraded train will focus on improved toilets, enhanced seating, and finer coach workmanship. The target, according to the minister, is to roll out the 4.0 version within the next 18 months.

India currently operates Vande Bharat 3.0, which already matches international standards on speed and performance. "It does 0 to 100 kmph in 52 seconds compared to 54 seconds by the best other trains in Japan and Europe," Vaishnaw said, adding that its noise and vibration levels are lower than most global counterparts. Yet, he stressed the need to "take it to the next level."

Parallel to this, Amrit Bharat trains are also set for a major upgrade. Currently running on version 2.0 and developing version 3.0, the minister announced the move toward Amrit Bharat 4.0, featuring entirely new-generation coaches and locomotives built using push-pull technology. "We should keep a 36-month target. Within the next 36 months, we should have new-generation passenger locomotives ready for testing," he said.

On the safety front, Vaishnaw revealed that Kavach 4.0, India's indigenous automatic train protection system, has been approved and is being rapidly deployed. "We must make sure that in the coming four or five years, a substantial part of the railway network is covered by Kavach," he said. The next version, Kavach 5.0, will cater to trains designed for speeds up to 350 kmph, supporting new dedicated passenger corridors planned across the country.

"The time has come to build dedicated passenger corridors," Vaishnaw noted, stating that India's growing population of 1.4 billion demands massive capacity expansion. Around 7,000 kilometers of such corridors are targeted to be completed by 2047 under the government's Viksit Bharat vision.

The minister also urged manufacturers to focus on quality and safety. "Those who do not improve will lose out," he cautioned, calling for strict checks and even blacklisting of suppliers providing substandard materials. He said that railways must procure "the best in the world" to meet the expectations of modern India.

On hydrogen-powered train Vaishnaw said, a 2400-horsepower model is developed entirely indigenously. "We will not import this technology. We will design it ourselves," he said, terming it a "milestone in our journey."

Vaishnaw described that India's railways are entering a "transformative phase" aimed at meeting the aspirations of a modern nation. (ANI)

