Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: In a significant step towards redefining finance education in India, Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. has officially launched the "Chartered Global Investment Banker" (CGIB) certification program, a first-of-its-kind professional qualification aimed at grooming future leaders in investment banking. The announcement has been formally submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as part of a post-launch regulatory disclosure.

Investment Banker's Foundation has developed the CGIB program, a rigorous three-level certification crafted to deliver a complete investment banking education -- from foundational knowledge to strategic execution and global deal-making. The curriculum has been developed by Investment Banker's Foundation with contributions from seasoned professionals and global experts, ensuring both academic integrity and real-world relevance.

Vantage has been appointed the Official Training Partner, and will deliver the program through its cutting-edge digital learning management platform www.vantagepro.app. With a blend of expert-led live sessions, case-based learning, and interactive simulations, CGIB promises to offer a transformative educational experience to aspirants across the country.

The three levels of the program -- Foundation, Strategy, and Applied -- are structured to be completed over 18 months, offering a fast-track pathway to investment banking excellence. The curriculum includes essential domains such as financial markets, mergers and acquisitions, listing, valuation, regulations, and insolvency, culminating in a capstone cross-border deal simulation project.

Open to both undergraduate and graduate students from any course as well as working professionals, CGIB also comes with a strong focus on accessibility.

Speaking on the launch, a Vantage spokesperson said, "The CGIB is a gold standard in investment banking education -- not just in India, but globally. It is the only program of its kind in the country that combines academic depth with practical rigor, and we are proud to bring it to market through a platform like BSE."

The CGIB program was officially launched on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, at MoneyExpo, Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, where enrollment details were made publicly available. With CGIB, Vantage aims to set a new benchmark in India's financial education landscape -- empowering a new generation of banking professionals ready to lead on a global stage.

