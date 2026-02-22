Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is "working in the interest of the country"

Shivakumar alleged that the Congress MP has not been given a chance to express his views on the various issues, including the tariffs.

Speaking to reporters here, the veteran Congress leader also weighed the impact of the tariffs on the farmers and businesses of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi is doing whatever is in the interest of the country. When there is a tariff problem, farmers in this country will be affected. Every business in this country will be affected...They (Government) do not allow him (Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) to speak on this issue either. On various international issues, he could have spoken. Unfortunately, the leader of the opposition has not been allowed to discuss various subjects. Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is working in the interest of the country..."

Following the US Supreme Court's ruling against the global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, reiterated his criticism of PM Narendra Modi regarding the India-US interim trade deal.

In a post on X on Saturday, Gandhi once again accused PM Modi of being "compromised" and said his "betrayal now stands exposed."

He further claimed that the Prime Minister would be unable to renegotiate the trade deal and would "surrender again."

"The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

Terming the SC's ruling as a "terrible decision", Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. (ANI)

