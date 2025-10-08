NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: It was a glittering evening where luxury met legacy as Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan presented India's Best Wedding Makers at IBWM 2025 conclave followed by versatile actor Neha Dhupia unveiling the 5th edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book (TGIWB) on Sunday, October 5, 2025, conceptualised by Copper Events at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The celebration also witnessed the presence of glamorous Esha Gupta, adding further sparkle to the night of creativity, craftsmanship, and luxury. The Great Indian Wedding Book (TGIWB), India is most celebrated annual coffee-table book chronicling luxury weddings.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 8: Gold Price Hits New Record High on MCX; Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave was more than an event; it was a celebration of the brilliant minds and skilled hands that craft weddings into experiences of a lifetime. From visionary planners and couture designers to jewelers, photographers, chefs, and decor specialists, the conclave honoured excellence across every pillar of the wedding ecosystem. The unveiling of the IBWM Powerlist 2025 was a moment of recognition and pride; acknowledging visionaries who not only define trends but also shape India's standing as a global destination for luxury weddings.

Pleased with the success of the event, Mr. Atul Pandey, Publisher of The Great Indian Wedding Book said, "We are honoured to present the 5th edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book, India's flagship luxury wedding publication. Our vision was to create more than a book; it is a curated chronicle and a trusted reference point for families, creators, and brands navigating the luxury wedding space. With the launch of this edition and the unveiling of the IBWM Powerlist, we aim to set a benchmark that celebrates talent and places Indian weddings firmly on the global stage."

Also Read | OnePlus 15T Launch Tipped, Likely To Release in Early Next Year; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Speaking at the occasion, Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan said, "It's an absolute honour to be here at the India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave tonight. The energy in this room is truly inspiring, with so many visionaries from across the wedding world gathered to celebrate creativity and excellence. Indian weddings are not just events, they are living works of art, built with passion, imagination, and extraordinary effort. That is exactly what The Great Indian Wedding Book has always captured -- the people, the ideas, and the innovations shaping this Industry."

Mr. Prateek Tandon, as Co-founder of India's Best Wedding Makers added, "Bringing India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave to life has been a truly fulfilling journey. Our vision was to create not just an event, but a platform that unites the most brilliant minds shaping the wedding industry today. By curating an ecosystem where creativity, commerce, and culture intersect, we are proud to have built a stage that honours excellence while inspiring the future of Indian weddings on the global luxury map."

Ms. Prachi Tandon, Co-founder of Copper Events said, "At Copper Events, we have always strived to deliver the finest solutions in the wedding industry. It is a matter of great pride for us to partner with India's Best Wedding Makers and The Great Indian Wedding Book. We are truly honoured to have played a pivotal role in curating this landmark event, which has brought together astute clients, leading luxury brands, and the most exceptional talent from across the industry."

Speaking at the occasion, Bollywood Actress Neha Dhupia said, "It was such a wonderful evening at the India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave. The energy and creativity in the room truly reflected the spirit of the Indian wedding industry. The new edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book is incredibly beautiful and a must-have guide for anyone planning a big wedding, filled with inspiration, trends, and insights from the country's top wedding experts."

Speaking at the occasion, Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta said, "The new edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book is so beautiful! It captures the essence of Indian weddings with such style and detail. Kudos to the team and one must have it to plan a beautiful wedding. Being at the India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave was an incredible experience. The atmosphere was electric, surrounded by the most talented people who are redefining how India celebrates love and luxury at weddings."

In India, weddings are far more than ceremonies, they are identity statements. They serve as milestones where heritage, aspiration, and design come together with the grandeur of global luxury. With over 32 lakh weddings every year and an industry valued at nearly Rs. 4.7 lakh crore, weddings are not just personal celebrations but the very heartbeat of India's cultural economy. They also stand as the ultimate stage for luxury, shaping and influencing couture houses, jewelers, hotels, automotive brands, and spirits companies alike.

Resonating with the opulence of India's wedding industry, The Great Indian Wedding Book and its flagship annual platform, the India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) Conclave, stand as both a showcase of excellence and a benchmark of credibility, filling a long-standing gap for an authoritative platform that honours creativity and innovation with objectivity. More than recognition, they offer permanence documenting the finest talent, setting new standards, and elevating Indian weddings onto the global stage of luxury and influence. Much like cinema has its festivals, fashion its runways, and literature its prizes, Indian weddings now have their own true marker of prestige.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)