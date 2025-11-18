PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Vectras Enprocon Limited, a Gujarat-based Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company serving the midstream and downstream segments of the Oil & Gas industry, has received in-principal approval from BSE SME for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) -- marking a Key Step towards its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Company proposes to issue up to 50,00,000 fresh equity shares, each having a face value of ₹10, along with an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares as part of its proposed IPO. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About the Company - Vectras Enprocon Limited

Vectras Enprocon Limited is a Gujarat-based Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company engaged in providing integrated infrastructure solutions for the midstream and downstream segments of the Oil & Gas industry. The Company specializes in combined station works, pipeline network development, and the construction of associated mechanical, civil, and electrical facilities across multiple Indian states.

Incorporated in May 2021, the Company has rapidly evolved into a trusted EPC player with proven capabilities in the design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of Oil & Gas infrastructure. It has successfully executed projects for both public sector undertakings and private enterprises, contributing significantly to India's Oil & Gas pipeline and terminal ecosystem.

Since inception, Vectras Enprocon has completed over 3,34,000 inch-dia of piping, 785 inch-kilometres of cross-country pipelines, and four combined station works. As of August 31, 2025, the Company's unexecuted order book comprises 20 projects totaling ₹24,763.92 lakhs, reflecting strong revenue visibility and operational momentum.

The Company recorded a robust financial performance, with revenue growing from ₹1,052.49 lakhs in FY 2023 to ₹8,048.03 lakhs in FY 2025, and net profit increasing from ₹18.18 lakhs to ₹1,016.76 lakhs during the same period.

Led by first-generation promoters, Mr. Naynesh Kanubhai Patel and Mr. Maheshkumar Gopalbhai Patel, who collectively bring over 30 years of EPC experience, the Company emphasizes quality, safety, and sustainability, supported by its ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 27001:2022 certifications.

