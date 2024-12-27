PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 27: Vedanta Group one of the world's leading critical minerals, energy and technology group of companies guided by its philosophy of #ArtInEveryHeart, proudly presents the Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2024, in collaboration with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. Scheduled from 27th to 29th December 2024, the festival is a vibrant celebration of Rajasthan's rich cultural legacy, blending its traditional charm with a commitment to inclusive community development.

Also Read | 'Huge Fan of Allu Arjun': Amitabh Bachchan Humbly Requests Fans To Avoid Comparing Him With 'Pushpa 2' Star, 'KBC 16' Host Expresses Heartfelt Admiration for Telugu Actor.

This initiative embodies Vedanta's enduring commitment to preserving and promoting art, culture, and heritage while empowering communities through livelihood opportunities. In partnership with Teamwork Arts, the festival promises a delightful fusion of music, dance, heritage walks, crafts, conversations, and cuisine, featuring India's finest artists, storytellers, and thinkers.

A Symphony of Art, Music, and Empowerment

Also Read | Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' Shortlisted for Oscars 2025.

The festival's eclectic performance lineup includes celebrated artists such as Padma Shri Kailash Kher, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Mir Mukhtiyar Ali, and renowned ensembles like The Manganiyars and The Kutle Khan Project, Princey Status Dub Orchestra; TAL FRY and Jaisalmer Boys; celebrated musicians Vidya Shah and Sushma Soma and folk artists such as Shypoat Julia and Nathoo Lal Solanki. These performances will be accompanied by thought-provoking conversations with historians, authors, and cultural leaders, making the festival a unique platform for dialogue and artistic expression.

In a special showcase by Vedanta, Rajasthan's cultural heritage will come alive with performances by Bhopa-Bhopi, Pakhawaj, and Gavri musicians, while women artisans from Vedanta-supported initiatives like Sakhi, Samadhan, Jiji Bai and Maru Sagar will exhibit their crafts, including block printing, bilona-chhas, and puppetry workshops.

The festival will also highlight the Nand Ghar Experience Center, celebrating Rajasthan's cultural and developmental journey. With over 3,500 Nand Ghars, or modern anganwadis established by the Anil Agarwal Foundation, these centers serve as beacons of Vedanta's vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd & Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, spoke about Vedanta's support: "Art has the power to connect hearts and inspire change, and the Vedanta Jaigarh Heritage Festival truly brings this belief to life. With the theme 'Art in Every Heart,' this festival celebrates Rajasthan's rich artistry, music, and stories while giving artisans a platform to showcase their incredible creativity.It fills me with pride to see Vedanta's commitment to empowering communities come together with the royal legacy of Rajasthan, under the gracious patronage of His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.Through Hindustan Zinc and Cairn Oil & Gas, we've empowered women entrepreneurs, created sustainable livelihoods, and supported micro-enterprises that are transforming lives. With social impact initiatives reaching 17.3 million people, this festival is not just a celebration for me--it's a reflection of Vedanta's vision for a future where culture and progress thrive together."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said: "We are proud to partner with Vedanta as our Presenting Sponsor for the Jaigarh Heritage Festival. Their commitment to the arts and inclusive development aligns with our vision of creating platforms that not only celebrate India's rich cultural heritage but also drive impactful collaborations."

Shaping Rajasthan's Cultural and Social Fabric

Through its subsidiaries like Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (HZL) and Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta continues to play a transformative role in Rajasthan. From empowering over 47,000 women through Sakhi's micro-enterprises to supporting sustainable brands like Upaya and Daichi, Vedanta's initiatives seamlessly integrate economic growth with cultural preservation and community well-being.

By uniting cultural heritage with inclusive development, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2024 exemplifies Vedanta's vision of progress with purpose, enriching lives while fostering a shared appreciation for the arts.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited ("Vedanta"), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power & Glass Substrate and foraying into electronics and display glass manufacturing. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Vedanta Ltd. ranked 3rd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 and has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work and Kincentric Best Employer 2023. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com

About Anil Agarwal Foundation

The Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child Development, Animal Welfare, Sports, and Art & Culture Promotion, etc. Anil Agarwal Foundation aims to empower communities, transform lives, and facilitate nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.For more information, visit: https://www.vedantalimited.com/eng/social_impact_csr.php

About Teamwork Arts

TeamworkArts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers , change makers and visual artists in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, they produce over 33 festivals in 72 cities and 26 countries in the fields of performing & visual arts and literature. TeamworkArts produces the world's largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, and Europe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)