Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, became the most successful film of 2024, collecting over INR 1500 crore globally. Amid this, cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan made an interesting confession about the Telugu star in a recent episode of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. While interacting with a contestant, Big B complimented Allu Arjun for his work and expressed his heartfelt admiration for the Pushpa 2 star. He said that he is a "huge fan" of him. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Appears Virtually Before Nampally Court for Bail Hearing Over Sandhya Theatre Tragic Incident.

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Admiration for ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Allu Arjun

During the latest episode of KBC16, contestant Rajni Barniwal mentioned her admiration for both Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. She said, "Sir, I am a big fans of both Allu Arjun and you." Big B playfully teased her and said, "Adding my name won't make any difference now." He went on to praise the Telugu superstar and said, "Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artiste, and the recognition he has received is well deserved. I'm also a huge fan of is."

Mr Bachchan also urged the audience to watch his latest release and said, "Recently, his movie was released (Pushpa 2), and if you haven't seen it yet, you should watch it. But don't compare me to him." This is not the first time that the Kalki 2898 AD actor talked about the Pushpa 2 star. Earlier at an event, Allu Arjun named Amitabh Bachchan as his cinema inspiration. Re-sharing a video from the event on X (previously Twitter), Big B wrote,#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all". ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Allu Arjun and Allu Arjun’s Sweet Exchange of Words

#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success ! https://t.co/ZFhgfS6keL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 9, 2024

Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The Telugu action drama released in the theatres on December 5, 2024.

