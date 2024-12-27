Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for Best International Feature Film, may not have made it to the Oscars 2025 shortlist, but the nation's aspirations for recognition remain vibrant. The spotlight now shines on Guneet Monga Kapoor’s film Anuja, which has successfully secured a spot on the shortlist. The team's excitement is palpable as they celebrate this significant achievement. With Laapataa Ladies' exit, the weight of India's Oscar dreams shifts once again to the talented hands of two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga. The Actor’s Roundtable – Netflix India’s YouTube Channel.

The team views this nomination as a powerful affirmation of their poignant narrative. Anuja has been shortlisted for the Best Live-Action Short Film category for the upcoming Oscars 2025 ceremony.

In a Nutshell: Looking Ahead

“Getting shortlisted for the Oscars fills us with immense pride. Anuja is a deeply personal tale of two sisters navigating life's challenges, ultimately celebrating the resilience and hope of the human spirit. It’s a privilege to contribute as an executive producer and to partner with the remarkable filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai, alongside the compelling performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. This recognition reflects the team's hard work and the strength of this affecting story,” Guneet shared. Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Week.

Director Adam called this acknowledgment a "tremendous honor to be recognized alongside such extraordinary films.” He views Anuja as a product of collaboration among passionate and talented individuals.

“Above all, our two leading performances by Sajda and Ananya shine through. Their portrayals have been exceptional. It's incredibly rewarding to know that the film powerfully resonates with audiences while also highlighting the critical issue of child labor,” Adam noted, who also penned the screenplay.

Anuja tells the heart-wrenching story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who, alongside her older sister Palak (played by Ananya Shanbhag), toils in a back-alley garment factory in New Delhi, India. The narrative unfolds as Anuja earns the chance to attend an elite boarding school, sparked by a teacher's visit to the factory. The film poignantly addresses the grave issue of child labor in the garment sector and features actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a vital role.

It is heralded as a “moving tale of two sisters striving to uncover joy and opportunities in a world determined to exploit and exclude them.” The lead role is carried by Sajda Pathan, whose journey is rooted in a SBT center providing shelter to girls who once lived on the streets of Delhi.

The film is proudly backed by Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Ksheetij Saini, Alexandra Blaney, and Devananda Graves.Guneet is executive producer of the project with Michael Graves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).