New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the new year, new resolutions, people are gearing up to take on new journeys, be it a financial goal or establishing a renewed self-care routine. There is a growing interest in natural Fragrances and Oil Blends among those who are inclined to prioritise holistic well-being. The most recent release from VedaOils offers a selection of fragrances and carefully selected Essential Oil Blends that may be used in several products to deliver benefits such as improved sleep and less stress, all centred on the holiday spirit.

The expertly crafted assortments of Essential Oil Blends have been chosen to ensure that the oils compliment one another. The enticing combinations include more than 15 varied options such as the Christmas Wreath Blend, Sleep Oil Blend, Pumpkin Pie Essential Oil Blend, Unwind Essential Oil Blend & Autumn Wreath Oil Blend. Each combination has its specific range of benefits, however, is made of natural fragrances, which means that they can easily be used for personal use as well as in scented products.

The Pumpkin Pie Essential Oil Blend, for instance, is composed of nutmeg essential oil, pumpkin essential oil, and clove essential oil, which work beautifully in aromatherapy, cosmetics, soaps, candles and perfumes when combined. With a variety of blends, a wide array of personal tastes will be served.

Those wishing to conjure holiday nostalgia with scents will be spoiled for choice with over 40 newly introduced Fragrance Oils in scrumptious flavours such as Marshmallow Fragrance Oil, Orange Fragrance Oil, Ylang Ylang Fragrance Oil, and Strawberry Shortcake Fragrance Oil. Ideal for adding fragrance to products, the oils also have a multitude of benefits including aromatherapy, as massage oils, to alleviate nausea and headaches, and in the treatment of inflammation. The carefully prepared fragrance oils are also ideal to be used in candles, soaps, cosmetic products, skin and hair care products, scented diffusers and perfumes and room fresheners.

When asked about the new products, VedaOils CEO Aayush Gupta, commented, "When creating the Essential oil blends & Fragrances we wanted to keep in mind the mood of the people during festivals and create combinations that would evoke the same feeling of festive joy. Our selections were designed to provide customers with a rejuvenated mind for the new year while also creating a feeling of serenity.

Our aroma oils have therefore been specifically created for use in self-care items such as Candles, Cosmetics, Perfume making and Soaps. We also want to enable small business owners to stay relevant, which is why we focus on creating seasonal curations along with our year-long staples. "

VedaOils has a long history in the Essential Oils sector. The company has concentrated on creating products that fit Indian lifestyles. They are primarily focused on researching their 1500+ proprietary formulations. Having their production facility enables them to continue working toward their objectives of creating products devoid of chemicals to bring natural ingredients into people's daily lives.

